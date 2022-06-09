Rent too high? Compare with rentals across the country
The received wisdom is that rents in Bend are too high. Perhaps so high as to be exclusionary. The constant refrain from local politicians and The Bulletin is that more affordable housing must be somehow created.
I am a data analyst and would like to share some facts about rents. Today the average Bend apartment rents for $1,767 a month, up about 16% over the year. The national average is $1,659 a month, up about 14% over the year. Bend rental rates were a bit below the national average before COVID-19, but the race to leave urban areas has pushed up demand to live in our town.
Local rental rates are not unusual or out of line for the nation, especially for a desirable location.
Average rents in San Francisco are $2,900. In New York City, the average is $3,590. In Aspen, Colo., it is $5000. To find lower costs, look at Spokane for $1,105, Louisville, Ky., at $990, or Winston Salem, N.C., at $980.
— Richard Rumelt, Bend
Prosecutions of gun violators would be a start
In a guest column in a recent Bulletin was a start to the real problem of gun violence and how it can be handled better. The writer stated Florida’s laws and how it has helped. Florida’s law did follow the science not only on COVID-19 and other states and the cities within them.
Most shootings are by those who legally aren’t supposed to have a weapon, but aren’t prosecuted under the law or plea-bargained not to include the weapons charge. The prosecution rate for straw buyers or those that lied on background checks is even lower. In Florida you need to be 21 to purchase a firearm, and no juvenile record. Even those older than 21 require that you don’t have even a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse. When you look at the ages of most school shooters or other violent crime, you realize how much these two things would help.
The other thing that is never mentioned that would help is to hold those who see a problem — parents, friends or followers of the people — who know what will be live-streamed, or see plans for violence and do or report nothing should be prosecuted as well as an accessory. Most of the shooters have a social media presence that seems to be easily found afterwards. The tech firms seem to have no problems finding “misinformation” but never seem to find these killers on social media beforehand? That should be a more aggressive priority.
— Bruce Evans, Bend
Bend should strike a balance on city council
It will be interesting to see what choices the Bend City Council will make when deciding who to appoint to the two vacant council seats. They talk about diversity and it’s importance. What does that really mean? Does it mean a person of color or a person from the LGBTQ community will check off a few boxes to make the council diverse? What if those appointees are all left leaning like the present council? Would that council make up really have diversity of ideas?
As I recall, when Mayor Sally Russell made her last appointment, many of the councilors were unhappy with her choice as the appointee didn’t have the progressive values they were looking for.
If you really want a diverse council, with different ideas, it seems to me that someone that doesn’t go along with the present “progressive” thinking might be worth consideration. I doubt that will happen but it would be nice to see a little balance, and I think most observers would agree that there is little balance on the present council.
While Bend does tend to vote toward the left, I think there are many constituents that don’t feel their ideas and concerns are valued. I would respectfully ask the council to consider thinking outside the box and get some fresh ideas from other points of view. It only seems fair and equitable.
—Scott Erwin, Redmond
