As reported in the Bulletin, recriminations abound, and the circular firing squad has been summoned in the Democrat loss of Oregon House Seat 5.
This unforced error by the Democrats is indicative of a political naïveté and fundamental lack of understanding of the reality of political life.
Many on the left were incensed that the former incumbent, seven-term Democrat Kurt Schrader would commit the cardinal sin of voting against President Biden, even though Biden’s legislation prevailed without his vote and Biden endorsed his re-election. This perceived political impudence by Rep. Schrader resulted in him being challenged by left-leaning McLeod-Skinner resulting in Schrader’s loss in the primary.
Unfortunately for the Democrats, it also resulted in the loss of the seat to Republican Chavez-DeRemer.
Democrat insiders claim McLeod-Skinner’s loss was the result of diminished support by the party, however I suggest that the seat, (as a result of restricting) was a purple seat that required a “purple candidate” to prevail.
While it could be debated whether this error resulted in the shift of the balance of power in the US House, it clearly contributed. I encourage voters to reject purity politics that our nation has been through for far too long, and instead to support compromise, moderation, and an understanding that representation should permit an elected official to seek the route that best represents all of their constituents.
I hope that Ms. Chavez-DeRemer will adhere to this principle in representing us.
— Lionel Chadwick, Sisters
