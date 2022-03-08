I met Dr. Theodore Braich in October 2003. I had just undergone a major surgery and required an oncologist. My doctor recommended I see Dr. Braich who had just moved to Bend from the Mayo Clinic in Arizona.
I saw him once a year for 10 years until he retired the first time from Bend Memorial Clinic (now Summit Medical Group). I found him always very professional, encouraging, and compassionate. He could be a little abrupt and maybe even a little stand-offish, but he always shared whatever information my tests showed in a way I could understand and took as much time with me as I needed. He always showed me my CT test results and would try to explain them in a way I could understand and tell me what symptoms to look for. He gave his opinion on what I should do, but it was clearly always my decision.
He treated cancer (or in my case, I prefer the term carcinoids) as a family disease. By that I mean, he included my husband in any information on my medical condition with my approval, of course. I once saw him come into the waiting room to take an older gentleman back so he could join his wife and hear what Dr. Braich was telling and showing her. I have never seen another doctor do that.
During my 10 years as a patient of Dr Braich I never experienced an inappropriate moment. If it was ever necessary for one of my family members to see an oncologist, I would feel fortunate to have Dr. Braich be their doctor, including my daughter, mother and granddaughters.
Just because a person is accused of something and it is in print, it does not necessarily make it true.
— Liz Trimble, Bend
