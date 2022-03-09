America and NATO seem to have a memory disfunction. It seems like they’ve forgotten or don’t want to think about what happened in Europe in the 1939-1945 period of history. Late into that war we stepped in to stop Hitler from gobbling up all of Europe. But, of course by the time we got involved over 6 million people had been slaughtered in one way or another.
Now, imagine what would’ve happened if we had not stepped in to help the little guy?
And, now, guess what folks? It appears another holocaust of sorts is about to happen. Yes, Americans and NATO don’t want to get involved directly, but are we and NATO going to wait until another 6 million people are slaughtered? Gee, how naive of me to think that America has always been in favor of helping the little guy who is unable to stop the bully.
These thoughts, added to America’s propensity for not being ready in Pearl Harbor, then in Sept. 11, 2001, in Kansas City, and now in The Ukraine, leads one to believe America will never be ready. Ready for prompt, precise military responses and action when our allies throughout the world are attacked, or even when we are directly attacked.
Ask yourself, if America is directly attacked, how long would it take after all the talks, the meetings, diplomacy and the political harangue in Washington to actually put troops on the location of the attack? We spend billions to develop and buy the best military equipment and then it just sits there. Lord All Mighty help us.
I fear if NATO and the U.S. turn and look the other way the bully will go on to Poland or Romania or several other countries in the region. He would be totally unstoppable while we sit and twiddle our fingers in our luxurious condominiums, yachts, and automobiles listening to radio and television reports about how The Ukraine was burned to ground and is no more. Lord help us.
Squadrons of B-52’s, Spectre gun ships and other weapons can pulverize the attackers before this all turns out as a Hitler Redo. Oh. But I forgot. We don’t have the cojones to get involved.
— Angelo Costas, Bend
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.