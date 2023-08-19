Single-payer health care in Oregon
Why would any Oregonian, in their right mind, think this proposal would save them any money, make the health care system any better, and/or improve the quality of care? The state is notorious for its inability to manage business.
Think the vast DMV failure, think the Oracle debacle, think OLCC, just to name a few.
Governments, federal, state, and local have demonstrated their abject failures when it comes to spending wisely the income generated by taxes and fees levied on the citizens.
— Jim Ayers, Redmond
No to single-payer health care
In response to a recent guest column supporting a single-payer health care system where private insurance is abolished and the state of Oregon administers all health care, I say no way.
Oregon is already doing a good job assisting those in need. The Oregon Health Authority said in their August 16, 2023 news Release: “The state’s efforts to keep people covered (by Medicaid/ the Oregon Health Plan) has resulted in historically low uninsured rates for children and adults.”
The health authority states Oregon’s uninsured rate is 4.6% and more than one in three people in Oregon are members of the Oregon Health Plan.
Did you know that the “single-payer” or “universal health care” idea (bolstered by state legislation this year that creates a Board to make implementation recommendations by 2026) would require that all Oregonians lose their private insurance, and all Oregonians must pay up to 9% more on their state income taxes so that everyone can have “free” health care run by an Oregon state agency? No thank you!
If private health insurance companies are pushed out of the state of Oregon, I shudder to think of what a whole cloth, new system administered by the state of Oregon would produce.
This really feels like a massive, disruptive wealth redistribution scheme.
No other state in the country has such a plan. Oregon, with its small population, should not be experimenting on such a grand scale with our incomes.
— Suzanne Butterfield, Bend
Expand access to broadband
High-speed internet is essential for home, business and agricultural needs, but estimates show that there are more than 185,000 unserved and underserved locations across Oregon. The good news is that Oregon was just allocated $689 million in funding from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program to expand broadband internet to areas across the state. Oregon officials now have important decisions to make about how that funding will be used to ensure all residents have reliable and fast broadband connectivity.
In our experience, we’ve learned that a mix of technologies will be needed so that thousands of people aren’t left unserved.
There are parts of Oregon where fiber will be the right solution, mainly in urban areas where the infrastructure and terrain make it easy and affordable to install.
In many rural areas, 5G fixed wireless (FWA), using cellular technology to provide both home broadband and mobile connectivity, is best because one cell site can serve multiple locations without having to dig up long distances to avoid crop fields or hanging aerial fiber on unevenly spread poles over rocky terrain.
Importantly, these decisions aren’t an either/or between wireline or wireless, fiber or 5G FWA, urban or rural.
When considering how to connect Oregon residents, we all must think in terms of “and” instead of “or.” We urge state officials to keep open the option to use all available, reliable solutions to get Oregon connected as they take advantage of its allocated BEAD funding.
— Erryn Andersen lives in Medford and works for UScellular.
