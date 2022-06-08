The received wisdom is that rents in Bend are too high. Perhaps so high as to be exclusionary. The constant refrain from local politicians and The Bulletin is that more affordable housing must be somehow created.
I am a data analyst and would like to share some facts about rents. Today the average Bend apartment rents for $1,767 a month, up about 16% over the year. The national average is $1,659 a month, up about 14% over the year. Bend rental rates were a bit below the national average before COVID-19, but the race to leave urban areas has pushed up demand to live in our town.
Local rental rates are not unusual or out of line for the nation, especially for a desirable location.
Average rents in San Francisco are $2,900. In New York City, the average is $3,590. In Aspen, Colo., it is $5000. To find lower costs, look at Spokane for $1,105, Louisville, Ky., at $990, or Winston Salem, N.C., at $980.
— Richard Rumelt, Bend
‘It’s not the gun, it’s something else’
I read my newsfeed and newspaper about all the mass shootings and see people saying it’s not the gun, it’s something else. Sometimes mental health issues. Sometimes evil.
I honestly don’t know for sure, but do have to wonder why it is that Scotland and Australia haven’t had a mass shooting since 1996 and we have had more than 200 so far this year alone. There have been more than 1,300 victims of mass shootings in the U.S. since 1996. Something’s different and needs change.
Is anything perfect, no, but blaming the inanimate object is only partly accurate.
—John Brower, Bend
There’s a difference between guns and pillows
The guest columnist on May 28 stated, “Guns no more kill people than knives stab, pillows suffocate, baseball bats bludgeon […].” My question is: How often has the U.S. had mass fatalities from knife stabbings? From pillows suffocating school children? From baseball bats bludgeoning a church assembly?
The author suggested that a person must operate these weapons to cause harm. That is obvious. The difference between these weapons is their relative lethality and how quickly they can inflict harm. In several seconds, a gunman with an automatic weapon can massacre. In an equal amount of time, someone wielding a pillow can only begin to harm one other. The ability to quickly kill many from a distance is what makes guns so lethal.
If guns were harder to obtain, if there were a significant waiting period before delivery, if assault guns were not available, if all gun clips were of limited capacity, then hopefully we would have fewer massacres of our fellow humans.
The previous author’s list of potential weapons, ranked in increasing lethality is: pillow, baseball bat, knife, gun. We need to draw a line in this list above which weapons will be regulated, and that line is at guns, especially automatic rifles or whose with large magazines or both, which have the highest potential to do great harm.
The point is: It is guns that kill.
— Joan Landsberg, Bend
Gun laws quite effective in other countries
In a guest column, Dennis Flannery writes, “It should be apparent to rational people that gun control laws have little effect on criminals and no effect on sociopaths. If an insane person really wants a gun, he will find a way to obtain one.”
Wow. It should be apparent to rational people that such laws seem to be quite effective in countries with populations similar to ours. Canada, Australia, New Zealand and several European countries to note a few. America comes out on top of the world with about 4 gun-related deaths per 100,000 population per year.
I’m not suggesting we take people’s hunting rifles or pistols, but if we could at least remove assault rifles from the mix we could make a dent. Suggesting we make schools effectively into prisons is not economically feasible. And I can’t imagine how messed up our children’s minds must be when they have to practice hiding under their desks.
— Joe Boldt, Prineville
