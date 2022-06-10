A chief argument of those advocating for the unrestricted availability of assault weapons is that citizens must be allowed to defend themselves against a rogue “government” that decides to come after them. Assault weapons, they argue, are the only effective means of mounting this defense of the homestead.
That argument might make sense if one failed to give it a few seconds of additional thought. While an assault rifle has repeatedly shown to be an effective means of destroying schoolchildren and other innocents, it’s tough to imagine that a rogue government would send soldiers out to neighborhoods to go one-on-one with recalcitrant citizens.
Rather, the citizenry would likely never see a soldier; an attempted “defense” would either be stopped before it began through sophisticated surveillance, or be summarily destroyed through the use of weapons unavailable to the citizenry.
So, Central Oregon assault rifle advocates, if your concern is the defense of your homestead against a crazed Joe Biden-controlled government, you should get Cliff Bentz to advocate for your individual right to own bazookas, tanks, cruise missiles, surveillance drones, attack aircraft and nuclear weapons. Your AK-47 is unlikely to hold up when Joe finally comes for you.
— Rob Brazeau, Bend
Once again, the cataclysmic hypocrisy of some of the Right to Life movement is on stage.
They proclaim the absolute right to life of children — actual and potential — until their lives get in the way of the even more absolute right of every American to possess any gun at any time in any situation regardless of age, emotional-mental stability or lack thereof.
“Guns don’t kill people” is absolute nonsense. Guns certainly facilitate the killing of people — hence the need for reasonable precautions and regulations, including universal thorough background checks, mandatory safety instructions and an absolute ban on military-style, high-capacity firearms.
Enthusiasts may have a wonderful time shooting these firearms, but their right to that entertainment is far outweighed by schoolchildren’s and grocery shoppers’ right to life.
Apparently, a potential child’s life is worth more than the lives of those already born and breathing, given the Right to Life’s willingness to demand that a pregnant woman turn over her body to their moral convictions, but those moral convictions waffle away when it comes to regulating firearms.
If we have the right to control our bodies when it comes to wearing masks, then we have the right to decide what to do with our bodies when it comes to the monumental decision to risk life, health, economic and emotional well-being for an unwanted pregnancy.
Protecting 2nd Amendment rights may be important, but not nearly as important as protecting the lives of actual, breathing human beings.
— Muriel Benedetti, Bend
I would like to commend Lezlie Neusteter for her editorial “Help prevent mass shootings now” (The Bulletin, June 5). It was refreshing to hear a more thoughtful, common sense suggestion to addressing the real problems, instead of all the emotional “let’s just get rid of guns” responses we have heard so far.
I do not know if her idea of a Crisis Corps Hotline is the right approach or even workable. But at least it was a reasoned and positive suggestion to addressing the problem. So thank you Lezlie.
— Bill Sager, Bend
