A vote for Sen.Knopp
I’ve known state Sen. Tim Knopp to be an advocate for education. I know this because I’ve worked with him in Salem to help get resources to OSU-Cascades here in our community, a college that increases equitable access for those who may not be able to afford attending college away from the support of their family.
Sen. Knopp has helped bring in millions of dollars for OSU-Cascades. As a graduate and former staff of the university, I know that the school would not be what it is today without his dedication and support.
It isn’t just higher education though, Sen. Knopp has been a voice for expanding educational opportunities. He has voted for budgets funding education for K-12, and sponsored education that increases equity in education. He sponsored legislation that would require education about the Holocaust, being a voice against those who deny the atrocity.
He also cares about the security of students at school too; not only did he sponsor Kaylee’s Law to reform college campus security, but he sponsored legislation that requires volunteers at the school to submit to background checks to help protect students. To me, it is clear that there is only one choice when it comes to the candidate for education in Senate District 27, that’s why I’m casting my vote for Tim Knopp.
— Lynnea Fredrickson, Redmond
Keeping teachers safe a difficult choice
Rep. Cheri Helt’s column in The Bulletin supporting in-classroom teaching provided some good input, especially for education equality.
Unfortunately, the decisions we are making are not simple. Equating “classroom learning as outweighing current health risks for students and teachers” is a strong statement to make.
“We shouldn’t let the perfect or the familiar be the enemy of the good or the untried.” It is not about being perfect or familiar when you have 203K deaths in the United States; this number would be equivalent to wiping out the entire population in Central Oregon!
“I refuse to accept the current false choice of public health vs. public education.” But Rep. Helt, you did accept the “false choice” in your statement under item 1 above and made a decision and conclusion to the false choice!
Unfortunately, at the same time as the guest column appeared on Sept. 9, three courageous teachers lost their lives to Covid-19 (see CNN Article).
Let’s discuss with their families the false choice of “classroom learning as outweighing current health risks for students and teachers.” Is Rep. Helt going to communicate this choice that she has made with the families of Demetria Bannister, AshLee DeMarinis and Thomas Slade?
We need to not lose perspective that we are talking about people. Covid-19 is a risk to teachers that should not be taken lightly; they can get very sick, they can die. Children are also at risk, more cases and information is evidence of this finding.
Let’s keep teachers in the discussions and the decisions that are made. Let’s not have politicians making the choices based on their conclusions and what the risks are. This is not a false choice — it is a hard one.
— Bob Byrtus, Bend
Trump puts Trump first
Ballots will be going out soon and we have to vote like our lives depend on it because it does with the loss of lives now reaching 200,000 because President Donald Trump thinks he's smarter than the experts in handling the virus.
He thinks he's smarter than scientists when it comes to climate change. He has said he's smarter than the generals, but he claimed he had bone spurs that stopped him from serving our country. Now he holds the highest office in our country and should be serving our country at the highest level but he has only served himself. Trump always comes first and our lives do not matter as he has proved with his recent rallies. Our country cannot take another four years of this man!
We just lost one of the best justices ever and all Trump can think of is a replacement, not allowing her to be mourned. All the way back to Lincoln a replacement has not be allowed during an election year. Even during Obama's election year, he was blocked by Sen. Mitch McConnell of nominating a replacement.
Sen. Lindsay Graham is even on tape saying that Trump shouldn't be able to do it during an election year.
Come on Republicans and for once stand up against Trump and not be one of his cult. He's going to try to once again to abuse executive power. We only need two more Republicans to stand up against Trump and stand up for our Constitution because Trump only interrupts it to suit himself. He's never been a public servant and will always put Trump first!
Vote Trump out by a landslide.
— Sue Ooten, Madras
