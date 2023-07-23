I can surely empathize with Dacia Kailin, who needs an e-bike for health reasons.
There are many reasons why people opt for e-bikes, all legitimate, but the fact remains they should not be on single-track trails meant for and constructed for conventional non-motorized bikes.
The trail signs state the type of use it will withstand and allow — usually horses, walking or biking. There are other trails where motorbiking is allowed, and those trails are made for harder use requiring more maintenance.
Those are the places for Kailin to seek out and enjoy so non-motorized users can also enjoy their ride.
— Connie Van Doren, Bend
It is such a mischarcterization to refer to houseless individuals living circumstances as “camping” — it makes my blood boil. It’s just another way of sugar-coating what these individuals have to navigate on a daily basis.
“Camping” is usually an activity that is voluntary and a way to unwind while recreating. A far cry from what these folks have to endure day, after day.
The county commissioners need to stop kicking the can down the road and come up with a comprehensive plan. Just continuing to move these people around is inhumane. They’re here, they need our help, and they’re not going anywhere despite your hopes they do.
— Suzanne Michaels, Redmond
In a speech that Trump gave on July 15, he mentioned many Democrats that he says “hate our country,” but he couldn’t be more wrong about who hates our country.
Trump is the one who hates our country and wants to make it his way which is for him to be a dictator like his buddies in South Korea and Russia. He wants to get rid of all the checks and balances that our forefathers put in place to protect our country from someone just like him and his MAGA cult!
Trump has been calling Biden corrupt but isn’t that calling the kettle black? It’s time for Teflon Don to get what he deserves. One thing, and probably the only thing ever, that I agree with Trump saying is he is subject to a criminal probe, because yes he is and that’s what happens to criminals.
Trump should be locked up just like some of his associates who had to go to prison. He took son-in-law Jared Kushner to Saudi Arabia, while part of his administration, and he came back with $2 billion. Now Trump is back in bed with the Saudis and got a check for $50 million. This is not a man that should be president.
He claims he has always respected the office of President but he was a disgrace to the office, and many world leaders are worried what will happen if he gets elected again. He had never done any public service and ran the office self-serving only him. He set the level of “no public service,” and now we have the “Freedom Caucus” that needs to be voted out, too, because all they are is Trump minions.
The Republican Party hasn’t been the same since Trump took office. He has destroyed the two-party system that had worked for years. Now we have old, white men telling woman that they cannot make decisions about their bodies and telling parents that they cannot decide what their children read and changing voting laws to be more in their favor.
Where are the true Republicans that are ready to get rid of Trump? Come on Liz Cheney, run for office! Let’s put America back to when it was great, before Trump. We should all vote not to have this disgraced, twice-impeached, childish, arrogant, egotistical man anywhere near the Oval Office again.
— Susan Ooten, Madras
I’m a 70-year-old retiree from Bend. I ride a mountain bike almost every day for 8.5 miles, to stay in shape. For the most part, drivers are very courteous and obey the speed limit on our streets and roads. But there are always those who need to be in a hot hurry.
I worked all my life so I could enjoy my golden years. I hope to have many more of them.
So, if you’rer one of those drivers who is in such a big hurry, you might consider leaving a bit earlier or using your brakes instead of the horn!
To our great law enforcement here in Bend, you follks don’t get paid nearly enough for the outstanding service you provide every day. If speed could be monitored a little better, especially on Knott Road, it might help bicyclists live longer.
Thank you to all the courteous drivers who I enjoy sharing the roads with.
— Bryce Barry, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.