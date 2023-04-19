Typewriter

Support Ray Miao for county library board

We are asking voters to reelect Ray Miao to the Deschutes Public Library Board, District 4. Ray helped found the library district in 1998 and helped the library system grow without any tax increases for 22 years. He participates in the American Library Association and keeps current on library technologies and the future of American libraries. As a board member, he has overseen the building of three new community libraries and remodeling of two others.

