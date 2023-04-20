Estate tax needs some parameters
After reading The Bulletin’s editorial from the Capitol Press in favor of eliminating the estate tax, I have questions and comments with some of the points made.
The valuation of farms is probably the most problematic, if indeed it is a working farm. However, there should be a test as to whether this is a working farm or a tax dodge.
The ability of billionaires to set up trusts and complex holding companies to avoid taxes is beyond the IRS’ current capability.
The latest information from 2021, and the total collected for estate taxes was $18 billion! That is a joke. The criticism is that these people would be taxed at 40% after the exemptions.
We currently have 80 people whose net worth exceed $10 billion, according to Forbes and yet only $18 billion collected?
Maybe no one wealthy died that year!
We are facing enormous deficits that a certain political party is terribly upset about. I’m not that sure eliminating the estate tax would solve their problem.
— Alan Patchman, Bend
Fox settlement fails to obtain admission of guilt
After Fox News declared Biden the winner in 2020 some Fox viewers got upset and bolted to its competitors. This is why Fox decided that lying to its viewers was good for its ratings and bottom line.
The message received after the settlement reached between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems is that a news organization can lie through its teeth to its viewers. Just so long as that, in doing so, it doesn’t defame a private company. Then it could cost it some money, but no apology or any real admission of guilt.
Fox’s audience heard the truth in 2020 and couldn’t accept it. So relax, faithful Fox News viewers, your favorite station can and will continue to lie to you, and you can and will go on remaining blissfully ignorant of it. Which is apparently the way you like it.
— Rick Neufeld, Bend
Reader backs Ray Miao for Deschutes library board
I am writing in support of Ray Miao for the Deschutes Public Library Board, Zone 4, in the May 16 election.
I personally have known and worked with Ray over many years and have come to appreciate his knowledge, experience and dedication to our community. He has lived in Central Oregon for 32 years and during that time has served on multiple boards, including the Fire District, the Council on Aging and the Library Board.
He helped establish the Library District in 1998 and has been involved in developing community libraries in La Pine, Sisters and Downtown Bend and remodeling the libraries in Sunriver and Redmond. He has helped to expand early learning centers in all the libraries and is knowledgeable and experienced in the finance and construction of libraries.
He will continue to be a strong advocate for community libraries instead of one central library. I believe he is best prepared to meet the challenges of growth in our community and will use library funds wisely. I encourage your vote for Ray Miao.
— Ronald E. Carver, Bend
Goodrich supported for Redmond school board
I am writing to express my full support for Liz Goodrich’s candidacy for the Redmond school board. As a parent of two children in the Redmond School District, I believe that Liz’s values and passion for supporting the community and students make her an ideal candidate for this important position.
Liz is committed to creating safe and welcoming schools where every student’s needs are met. She believes that intellectual and academic freedom is essential to creating engaging and effective learning environments that help students prepare for life beyond the classroom.
Liz’s commitment to making schools safe and welcoming is especially important to me as a parent. I want my children to feel secure and supported when they go to school each day, and I trust that Liz will work tirelessly to ensure that every student has a positive and enriching educational experience.
In addition to her commitment to student safety and success, Liz has a deep understanding of the needs of the community. She is dedicated to ensuring that our schools meet the diverse needs of students from all backgrounds and that they are equipped with the resources and support necessary to thrive.
As a parent, I fully trust Liz’s values and passion for supporting the community and students. I believe that she has the experience and expertise necessary to make a positive difference in our schools and to help all students achieve their full potential.
I urge the Redmond community to join me in supporting Liz Goodrich’s candidacy for the Redmond School Board. Let’s work together to create safe, welcoming, and inclusive schools that provide every student with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed.
— Amy Joynt, Redmond
