Attracting people who are houseless
If you want to increase the presence of wildlife on your property, you put out the proper attractors for them to find and use. Things like seed for birds, salt licks for deer, fruit trees, certain types of plants, cattle and sheep for wolves, and such like.
Do you think that maybe, just maybe, Central Oregon is experiencing an increase in the number of homeless because local governments and do-gooder organizations and individuals are providing the proper attractors?
— Mike Koonce, Bend
Reelect Ray Miao to Deschutes library board
I am writing in support of Ray Miao for his reelection to the Deschutes Public Library board, representing Zone 4 in Bend. Ray helped found our library district in 1998 and has been reelected to the board ever since. He has been an important voice on the board for neighborhood libraries and for balanced budgets. He has also served on other public-oriented boards, including the Council on Aging.
There is much on the line in this election, including how the recent bond approval of $195 million will be spent and whether the library will put its focus on community libraries or instead a very large, centralized library nearly three times the size of Bend’s downtown library or the equivalent of 12 East Bend libraries.
Reckless spending of the bond funds to build a large new facility could result in inadequate operations funding for the library system and take away from local libraries.
It is also important for effective land use planning for the library board to act consistent with the city of Bend’s land use policies. A key such principle is that of “complete communities” where services are decentralized so people can access much of what they want and need in their own neighborhoods.
Now is not the time to have a new director for Zone 4 who has no experience with library issues and how libraries can best serve the communities. Experience and knowledge count.
Please join me in voting for Ray Miao.
— Paul Dewey, Bend
Three county commissioners insufficient
I am writing to advocate for the expansion of the number of county commissioners in Deschutes County. As our county grows and becomes more complex, the current number of commissioners no longer is sufficient to effectively represent and serve our community.
With the current three commissioners, there is a risk of decisions being made with a narrow perspective, and a lack of diversity of thought and opinion. By expanding the number of commissioners, we can ensure that more voices are heard and represented in county decision-making processes.
Moreover, as the county continues to experience rapid population growth, the workload and responsibility of the commissioners will likely increase. Expanding the number of commissioners will allow for a more efficient and effective use of resources, distributing the workload among more individuals, reducing the burden on each commissioner and enabling them to focus on specific issues that are important to their constituents.
In addition, with more commissioners, there will be more opportunities for individuals to run for office, leading to greater diversity and representation in our government. This, in turn, can inspire greater public engagement, as more people feel invested in the process and the outcomes of county decision-making.
While there may be concerns about the cost of expanding the number of commissioners, it is important to remember that this investment is ultimately in the best interest of our community. By increasing representation and sharing the workload, we can build a stronger, more inclusive county government that is better equipped to serve the needs of all its residents.
I strongly urge people to take action and expand the number of county commissioners in Deschutes County.
— John Heylin, Bend
