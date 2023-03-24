I went to college for four years, medical school for four years, and was a surgical resident for five years, learning the art and science of doing surgery. Finally, at age 30, I was able to go to work and make a living.

I joined an older surgeon in Portland and set up my own practice. That was in 1964. My partner was charging $3.75 for an office call. After a few months, I said, “Joe, it seems to me that we could charge more. He thought it over, said that I was right, and the new charge for an office call was $4.25.

Dr. Harley D. Kelley is a retired surgeon who lives in Bend.

