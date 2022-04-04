In a March 31st letter, Don Kunz addressed Suzanne Roig’s report on the building of 574 housing units and 7 acres of housing development adjacent to OSU. He wrote that creating these new housing units reflects a public policy, pro-growth attitude. The League of Women Voters of Deschutes County spent two years of study, speaking with local governments and nonprofits, culminating in a comprehensive report about the need for workforce housing in Central Oregon, lwvdeschutes.org/local-studies/
We boldly suggest that everyone in Central Oregon would and should support more housing for middle-income families earning an annual income of less than $80K. Existing and new employees desire to contribute to our community and need housing. Businesses meet the needs of our residents who strive to enjoy the requirements of any citizen that needs or wants to receive health care, dine at restaurants, hire repairpersons, use child care, etc. Businesses need employees. Citizens need local businesses that can be open normal working hours with adequate numbers of staff.
The League supports public servants who encourage workforce housing. Thank you, Evergreen Housing Group, for developing rental housing within communities such as Bend where there are land constraints and lack of adequate existing workforce housing. Thank you, Deschutes County commissioners, for selling surplus county land to KÔr and Housing Works who propose to develop 100 affordable housing units. Now more than ever is the moment to create desperately needed housing for citizens working in Central Oregon so they may meet the needs of the residents who live here. The development of these referenced housing units is a win-win for all living in Central Oregon. Thank you!
—Carol Loesche is president of the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County. Annie Goldner is the author of the referenced affordable housing study.
Natural gas should be part of our future
I am one of the thousands of union workers who rely on natural gas not only to cook or heat my home, but also for my livelihood.
The natural gas industry employs nearly 2 million Americans. And it’s not just those of us laying the pipes or installing hookups in homes and businesses. It’s also steelworkers who melt glass to recycle beer bottles or roll out toilet paper. And it’s heating contractors replacing boilers to high-efficiency natural gas systems. Many professions – and products – need natural gas because it’s reliable, affordable, efficient and clean.
Oregon utilities are working to bring renewable natural gas and hydrogen into our energy mix and deliver it through existing infrastructure. Renewable natural gas is made by capturing organic methane gas from materials like wood, food and other waste that would otherwise release into the atmosphere and converts it to clean energy. And renewable hydrogen converts excess wind and solar electricity to gas. And because both are delivered through pipelines, they provide another way of delivering energy even when weather brings down the electric grid.
Bans on natural gas not only increase prices for customers but also stifle incentives for utilities to invest in these clean fuel innovations that can utilize existing infrastructure, infrastructure I’m proud to have helped build. But politicians are sadly trying to tear that down. As a customer, I know utilities like Cascade Natural Gas are committed to continuous improvement and decarbonization.
— David Burger, Bend
DeBone for Commissioner
I was gratified to see the Bulletin’s endorsement for Commissioner Tony DeBone. I have been following his work in our county since he was first elected years ago and I want to echo my support of his candidacy in the upcoming election.
His experience as a county commissioner, his leadership as chairman, his strength in working on our county budget, his awareness of the issues that most require the county’s attention and his support of those issues like affordable housing and the Habitat for Humanity funding has made me appreciate him more and more.
We have a great need for consistency and experience at the county level. Please join me in supporting Tony DeBone in the primary election. He deserves our votes.
— Teri Myers, La Pine
