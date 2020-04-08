I find it difficult to reconcile the societal pain our community is suffering from COVID-19 with the Bend park district’s decision to layoff part-time workers. It is clear that the district is trying to provide compassionate compensation. However, the district is a community-funded entity through our tax dollars and one must ask if there is a better way? Isn’t the park district merely shifting a burden to our unemployment and social welfare systems? At this time in history, the park district needs to think of community values and benefits and actively try repurposing these workers for the benefit of community. On Monday the mayor of San Diego, Kevin Faulconer, issued an executive order declaring all city employees as disaster workers. Every city is governed by different laws and constraints. Yet, it is hard to believe there is not a better use of our tax dollars and workers than a layoff at this point in time.
— Gary Liberson, Bend
Gov. Brown has ordered hospitals to cancel all elective surgeries and procedures due to the demands placed on our medical system due to the war against COVID-19. This is certainly understandable in light of the demands on personnel, the shortage of protective gear and the predicted onslaught of seriously ill patients. These measures are designed to save lives and prevent our medical system from being overwhelmed.
I am concerned about which surgeries and procedures are deemed “elective.” This is because I am diagnosed as having a high-grade cancer that had failed to respond to first-line treatment. The “gold standard,” potentially lifesaving treatment for my cancer is radical surgery, which was scheduled to take place later on this month and then canceled. I have waited four months to have the procedure. If I am not operated on in a timely manner, my cancer has the potential to spread and end my life. I can understand that delaying procedures for nonlife threatening conditions such as joint replacements and colonoscopies is justified.
Surgeries and procedures that are time-sensitive and potentially lifesaving should not be classified as “elective.” In the event my cancer spreads and takes my life, I and others like me should be considered “collateral damage” in the war against COVID-19. I urge our leaders to take note of this situation and allow hospitals and clinics to schedule these surgeries and procedures as soon as possible.
— Donald B. Barber, Redmond
Recently the residents, staff and volunteers of Shepherd’s House Ministries were able to experience the generosity of many in our community. On behalf of the board, staff, residents and guests, I would like to express our thanks to all who have responded to our requests for support by providing food, supplies, donations and volunteers. As a result, our mission was able to provide the following to homeless residents, guests and those in need:
2,828 meals in food boxes
238 bagged lunches
700 pounds of food sent to Redmond for the homeless and anyone in need
116 clothing and toiletry items.
At times there were dozens of cars in line on Division Street waiting to enter our parking lot, some for donation drop-off, many to pick up needed food and supplies. We were thanked by recipients with words and tears of gratitude, and our homeless residents were blessed with the opportunity to serve others.
Our continuing mission in these challenging times is to serve anyone in need to the extent of our resources. We invite and are grateful for those who can continue to support our service to so many in need in our community.
— Dr. Randall Jacobs, volunteer medical director, Shepherd’s House Ministries
How strange it is in these times apart when we have to rely almost exclusively on words — most often conveyed by email, texting or even via Mail Chimp — when we interact with others, even our church friends. When we are with our friends in person, our invisible antennas are tuned to pick up signals from the tilt of the head, the focus or not of the eyes, the tenor of the voice or some other subtle signal that broadcasts the true scene that might be hiding behind an otherwise seemingly calm veneer. Words are powerful tools. We use them to engage, encourage, and inquire as well as enrage, condemn and pass the blame.
We readily acknowledge that the chasm between what we feel and what we can articulate with words is vast and wide. How then are we to use these tools to provide comfort to others, our friends, in a time of separation when they cannot see the emotion in our face, hear the joy or empathy in our voice, or feel the embrace of a heartfelt hug? Perhaps with more care than we sometimes exercise? Perhaps with more frequency than we sometimes exercise? Perhaps with more of the other’s perspective than we are accustomed? Perhaps this time of trial will provide us each opportunities to hone our skills in the use of these powerful tools to bridge that chasm between what we feel and what we articulate since now it is with our eyes only often another’s words we hear. Perhaps, perhaps even our own eyes will become more attentive listeners.
— David Cook, Redmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.