What can we do?
We read in the Bulletin of April, 26 about how melting glaciers will affect Central Oregon. Look, everything pertaining to climate change — and everything these days pertains to climate change, it seems — will affect Central Oregon. We don’t need more column-inch-filling puffball pieces telling us about the latest atrocity perpetrated by humans that will cause climatic disaster.
No. What we need are articles about what we as individuals can do to help ameliorate man-made global warming — MMGW, for short. Articles about how to cut down on electricity use, petroleum consumption, toilet paper use, eating less meat product — all the usual things.
But let us not address the root cause of MMGW: over-population, and its causes. We do not want to address that. It’s too painful, requires hard thinking, and re-examination of our moral, social, religious, economic and political values. It’s far easier to pontificate about what government and other people need to do to address MMGW.
In the end, however, it does not matter what we in Central Oregon or USA do in this regard. China, India, Russia, Brazil and other non-western countries do not care a fig about MMGW. These countries will continue on their merry way, doing their best to cause as much MMGW as they can, consciously or not, because they are seeking the “good life.”
If you are old, be glad of it. You will not live to see the predicted climatic apocalypse. But your descendants will.
— Mike Koonce, Bend
Bentz for Congress
Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District needs Cliff Bentz — he’s the right man for the job. No stranger to Eastern Oregon, Bentz’s family has lived in Harney County for generations. Bentz is one of us — he’s not an outsider, like other candidates moving in simply to run for Greg Walden’s congressional seat.
More than 90% of Cliff’s contributions are from inside this district. He supports our conservative Oregon values. He will fight to bring back our timber harvesting and reasonable forest management — putting an end to these smoke filled summers. He wants to secure our borders and defend our water and property rights, protect the unborn and rebuild our infrastructure in District 2. We all need to eat healthy food — Bentz recognizes that agriculture is the one of the primary essential businesses for all Americans.
As an Oregon legislator for more than a decade, he gained the experience necessary to represent us well in Congress. With a diverse background as a farmer, rancher and attorney in addition to his legislative skills, he has the “boots on the ground” knowledge to protect and enhance our way of life. And no surprise, Bentz actually “worked in the boots” rather than just purchasing them for the photo shoot.
He walks the walk for rural Oregon because our home is his home. Our cherished way of life is at stake.
Vote for Cliff Bentz for Oregon Congressional District 2.
— Robert Gasser, Sunriver
Recognize landlords who help
As a Bend residential landlords, my wife and I acknowledge the financial stress of our renters who are (were) employed in food service and retail. Perhaps your publication can introduce an area where renters can acknowledge a landlord who has given assistance. Real estate investors should be aware of the efforts made by their peers and appreciative renters is one way of doing so.
— Steve Baird, Terrebonne
Balmer for Oregon Supreme Court
As a retired Judge I am asked which candidate for an Appellate Court position will serve us well and fairly. In the race for Position 1 of the Supreme Court, Justice Thomas Balmer deserves the vote of our community. As a trial Judge I found his written opinions to be fair and logical. He treats those individuals who come before him with respect and does his very best to understand their point of view on the law. Justice Balmer is willing to work long hours to ensure that not only justice will occur but it will be timely. As a former Presiding Judge of Deschutes County, I served with Justice Balmer on committees during the last great recession on how the Oregon Judicial Department would best take action with impending budget short falls. As a leader of those committees, Justice Balmer worked well with other judges and staff to ensure our limited resources would be utilized to maximize efficiency. When I was assigned to preside over a conflict case in another Judicial District, he requested to take my place so he could better understand the concerns and challenges of being a trial judge. Justice Balmer makes his decisions on the law without regard to politics or popularity. Please join me in voting for Thomas Balmer for the Oregon Supreme Court.
— Michael C. Sullivan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.