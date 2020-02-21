What about a gas tax?
Two interesting articles in The Bulletin, Feb. 7 and 8, attack the same problems, streets and transportation, with different solutions and are well worth reading. “10-cent gas tax heading back to voters” (Portland) and “Transportation solution is in the hands of Bend voters.” Portland voters passed a 10-cent-per gallon gas tax in 2016, completed or will break ground on all projects by the end of 2020 and collected $13 million in surplus over and above the estimated $64 million in four years. They are now asking voters to support another May vote to renew the same tax for another 5 years.
Bend is asking voters to vote in favor of a $190 million bond for a 10-year construction period and has estimated that the need is really $800 million to cover all road and transportation expectations.
Both requests are to solve or get closer to catching up with street and transportation improvements and have legitimate merits. The differences in the two are: gas tax supports one, and property owners support the other. The Bend tourism industry has stated over the past two or three years that an influx of about 20,000 tourist per day occupy Bend seasonally, and that season seems to be involving more months of the year. Tourists use roads and buy gas.
The questions: Has a gas tax been researched and compared in dollars and completion years to the current bond request of $190 million and the future bond requests? Should it be a user tax or a tax on property owners?
— Richard Grall, Bend
No dumbing down
I suspect that Mike Koonce is just demonstrating his disagreement with The Bulletin on climate change when he suggests that eliminating magazines and newspapers (and specifically Bend’s daily newspaper) would alleviate the crisis.
But, then again, maybe not. Perhaps, he prefers a world with fewer published facts, less information and an ill-informed society. I hope not.
Democracy suffers when we lose opportunities to read, discuss and debate what we read, and reach our own independent conclusions based on the facts that publications — hard copy and online — provide.
We have experienced a dumbing-down of society over the past 50 or so years as far too many people have become consumers first and informed citizens second. We need to turn that around if we want to maintain a democracy. The next shiny gadget will not make it happen. Reading and learning will.
— Michael Funke, Bend
Bend’s transportation future
Steve and Michelle Porter’s opinion that the current discussions on our transportation needs must begin by asking ourselves about transportation in the broader context of our lives is on target. I propose that we need to expand on that point and ask ourselves: What do we want Bend to be as it grows up and becomes the second-largest city in Oregon? In other words: What is the vision for Bend to strive to become over the next 10-20 years that will dictate what Bend will be 40-50 years from now?
In the last election, I don’t recall any candidates offering their vision on what Bend should strive to be. With the City Council now asking us to approve a $190M bond issue, (and it won’t be the last transportation bond proposal that we will be asked to support,) maybe it’s now time to ask each city councilor: “What is your personal vision for the Bend of 2040? What kind of city do you want our kids and your kids to grow up in?” And then see if you want to pay your share of the $190M investment for the next 30 years in a transportation proposal that may not fit your vision of what we should be asking our elected leader to address?
— William Gregoricus, Bend
Materialism’s deadly road
“Scientific evidence tells us we are close to the tipping point of climate change, the end of fossil fuels, the beginning of resource depletion. Ecologists estimate that we would need seven planets to sustain the lifeways we have created.” So says scientist Robin Wall Kimmerer in her book, “Braiding Sweetgrass,” as she speaks about the “deadly road of materialism we all participate in.” Sobering words these.
Yet, she also braids into her ecological discussions, the wisdom passed down through her indigenous heritage that views the Earth as a gift, as opposed to a commodity that greed exploits when given the chance. A gift requires the responsibility of the receivers of the Earth’s bounty to reciprocate for the gifts they receive with not only reverence and gratitude, but with wise use and protection of the very resources that sustain life.
A warming climate wreaks havoc indiscriminately. We are all in this together; what happens to one, happens to all. Everything is connected. We cannot cheat the future of our children and grandchildren with poor choices any longer. The time for action, personal and global, is now. Kimmerer proposes numerous different ways of doing things. Her book is worth reading, for as Sioux wisdom says, “A frog does not drink up the pond in which he lives.”
— Patricia W. Porter, Bend
