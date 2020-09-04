Well done, Team Bend
Heartiest congratulations to team Bend Racing and its first American team finish in “The World’s Toughest Race, Eco Challenge: Fiji.”
I watched Amazon Prime’s streaming of the race awestruck and inspired by the team’s demonstration of strength, skill, perseverance and grit. In addition, unlike solo endurance events, “Eco-Challenge” requires, even demands, teamwork and solidarity. Team Bend displayed those qualities throughout the race. The compassion and support they showed another team member’s suffering was especially moving.
As one who previously spent much of my adult life in outdoor adventure, I can only barely appreciate what body, mind and soul integration it must take to complete an event like Eco-Challenge: Fiji.
Super kudos to Team Bend Racing.
—Bill Valentine Redmond
Don’t build it just because we can
I was alarmed this morning by the unsettling juxtaposition of two stories on the front page of the Bulletin. Below a headline reading “Thornburgh Resort gets OK to build golf course” was another, which read “Low water supplies force another irrigation district to shut down.”
Wait, what?
We live in a desert. We are experiencing a long-term drought which, with a rapidly changing climate, is likely to become the norm, rather than the exception.
Does it make sense for the county to approve another golf course? Our water resources in the High Desert are finite and do not replenish quickly. The Deschutes River is over -allocated, and the riverine biome suffers as a result. Developers and agencies must make land use decisions based on the realistic capacity of our arid ecosystem.
Golf courses require copious amounts of water to maintain artificial landscaping. Where is the water for this development projected to come from? Will local farmers and irrigators give up water rights to develop this golf course? Can we continue to push the limits of an already overtaxed resource? It doesn’t make sense. We cannot continue to develop the county as though we have unlimited access to water. With an average precipitation of just over 11 inches annually, and storage capacity dependent upon unpredictable accumulations of snow, it is time to begin making decisions based on water realities, not on whether a project is allowable under county code.
Just because we can build it, doesn’t mean we should.
—Julie Naslund, Bend
Black lives matter
I was heartened recently to see Bend’s Black Lives Matter rally as I drove down Greenwood Avenue in Bend. But, then, as I drove down Third Street past Franklin Avenue, one woman in a white dress stood at the corner nearest the Safeway, carrying two signs: “All Lives Matter: United We Stand; Divided We Fall.” The other declared she represented the Republican Party and asked people to honk if they supported Donald Trump for president. In the two times I drove by, I heard only one beep.
Still, this deliberate attempt to reframe the intent of the Black Lives Matter movement disturbed me. It is a con game devised to trivialize this movement, which has deep and noble roots in America’s past.
In the 1850s, after the Fugitive Slave Act was passed, slave-hunters would invade Northern states and capture Black residents to be carried south as slaves. Northerners rebelled in great numbers, sometimes rescuing those captured and spiriting them off to Canada, where newly formed Black communities received them. These Northern citizens knew Black lives mattered and were willing to break the law to protect their own.
Meanwhile defenders of the Fugitive Slave Act claimed these protesters were breaking the law. Yet, it was those invading these Northern cities who violated the peace. The division they created under the pretense of maintaining law and order led directly to the Civil War — a war that loudly declared Black lives matter!
Seen in this context, Republicans using this strategy are playing with fire.
— Gregg Heacock, Bend
