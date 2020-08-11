Welcome Mike Krantz
A hearty welcome to Bend’s Mike Krantz, and family, as you begin what I hope is an inspiring, professional, inclusive and confidence inspiring career as our community’s next police chief.
You have an unusual opportunity to make a great police department even better and, to make an already great community comfortable adding their constructive voices and experiences in that process. We are all in this together.
While, hopefully with the best of intentions, a group of faith-based community members, but without any personal experience with incoming chief Krantz, have pre-judged the selection process and the outcome.
My faith-based upbringing has taught me to avoid prejudgments, to listen to other’s opinions, attempt to walk in other’s shoes and respect everyone. That is hard and often challenging, but those qualities should be modeled by faith leaders and not abandoned.
The Bend I have lived in for the past 25 years has changed a lot and it will continue to do so. A friendly and welcoming attitude is the Bend way. Let’s practice what we preach.
—Marline K. Ptacnik, Bend
Wear a mask for schools
Freedom: although it's what America is all about, we have a hard time defining it. Whether someone’s freedom is threatened, or someone is given too much, it's questioned;
Currently its whether wearing a mask when you go out is political? Some use this as an excuse to not wear a mask during a pandemic; they believe it threatens their freedom.
I'm 14, and never thought I would miss school. Now, I miss my friends and being part of a community; I miss learning and my teachers. Because of this, when I see big gatherings of people without masks in town, as if the coronavirus is a joke, I get mad. I'm mad because i want to return to school. I want life to go back to normal; which is only possible if everyone does their part.
If you want to exercise American freedom, spread awareness on topics that do good - not whether wearing a mask should be required in a pandemic.
So much tragedy could be avoided with one thing: empathy. if we learned to be empathetic with one another, we could avoid adding to the list of messed up American history.
So I ask, with respect and empathy, that you wear a mask and social distance. Not because the government is forcing you, but because it may save lives, and everyone wants this fiasco to end.
Though you have freedom in America to do what you want, that power should never be exercised at the expense of others.
—Karlee Petersen, Bend
Update on mask policy?
Just a quick note to ask if we (the citizens of Bend) could get some type of update regarding the newly approved mandate to fine people who are not adhering to the local/Bend masking policy?
I realize that the Council did not make the decision lightly and it was not agreed upon by all involved. Those of us in this city who take this pandemic seriously, and believe in the proven scientific reasoning behind masking, were relieved and hopeful when the news came out that this had been passed. It actually made me feel like I could quit personally asking people (nicely) to mask, to please pull their masks over their noses, to please help our community deal with this intelligently and responsibly.
Based solely on what I see, I do believe that the rate of masking in town is better but it is a long way from “best”. I think you have an amazing “tool” with the fining to increase compliance and help drive our ever-climbing numbers down. Implementing this, and making it publicly known that it is actually occurring, could not help but serve as a warning and a deterrent to others. And perhaps fines are being handed out, and none of us are aware….but I doubt it. I think we would’ve heard more in the newspaper, on social media, the news, etc.
The council members who voted for this went out on a limb to back this measure. They obviously believe it is a useful approach. Please don’t jeopardize your credibility and the seriousness of local laws by making them and then failing to enforce them.
And one last note, if you are interested in a volunteer that you could “deputize” to help enforce this... I’m in. Seriously, I would consider it a worthy use of my time to back something I strongly believe in. I’m a 'mature', short female and therefore a fairly unlikely candidate to get punched by unhappy ticket recipients.
I don’t envy any of you right now, thank you so much for leading us through this.
—Karen Brodsky, Bend
