We need an inspiring leader
This spring we’ve experienced or witnessed how the coronavirus has brought personal tragedies, overwhelmed hospitals and collapsed our economy.
History tells us the pandemic will run its course, and slowly we will console each other and, if unemployed, find a job.
Effectively rebuilding our lives, communities and institutions demands leadership in science, medicine and public governance. In six months we will elect a president. Likely the contest will be between President Donald Trump and former Vice President, Joe Biden.
This pandemic is historical; and if I were a millennial, I’d say, “9/11, Middle East wars, Great Recession, opioid deaths and now a pandemic have crushed me emotionally and economically.”
I hope the millennials are not so cynical that they don’t vote. Many of them see Trump as arrogant and insensitive, and view Biden as a “has-been.” Our future rests with this generation, and they’re labeled, “The Me Generation.” Thirteen years ago a Wall Street Journal article read, “The Entitlement Epidemic: Who’s Really to Blame?”
Many backed Sen . Bernie Sanders and demanded a revolution. They’ve led “Move On Wall Street,” “Black Lives Matter,” and #MeToo. Without Sanders they could reject our electoral process.
Our collective resourcefulness will, in time, corral the coronavirus. Rebuilding our economy and being prepared for the next national crisis require us to elect a competent and inspiring leader.
I ask myself, “Has the pandemic transformed us to ‘We’ and not ‘Me?’” The Me Generation holds in its hands our future.
— Tim Conlon, Bend
Open it up
It appears that we are going to have a mild spring. Many of us have been housebound in the recent weeks and are anxious to get outdoors to hike, fish and explore. How about if Deschutes County opens some of the mountain roads a little earlier this year? Fishing is restricted to Oregon residents this year (so far) and it would great to get an early start, especially with fewer people issued licenses. The Cascade Lakes Highway, the road to Paulina Lake and East Lake would be great starts. The more options we have the better we can socially distance ourselves from one another. Just a thought!
— Scott Erwin, Redmond
Set a better example
I was appalled that Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Henderson not only attended a “get back to work rally” last week in Redmond, but also did not do any social distancing, wear a mask or was concerned about talking on a mic that had been handed to numerous people who were talking at the rally.
As a county commissioner I expect him to lead by example and follow the rules that the rest of us are doing. So he makes contact with these folks that are gathering in large groups, which we are not supposed to be doing, and then he is going to report back to work in a county building? This is not good leadership or showing much concern for others. While I understand everyone’s frustration, continuing to hold these types of rallies is only going to increase the time that we will have to be shut down. Mr. Henderson, you really should know better.
— Mary Fleischmann, Bend
Relaxing the rules
It is curious to me that The Bulletin had reported total number of cases rather than cases per day so we can see if the curve is being bent to see how we are doing so we can help our leaders decide if it is time to relax the stringent rules they put in place.
Both the 5th and 14th amendment of the U.S. Constitution speak to this issue. Especially when the governor makes the decision of what is essential and what is not especially without a hearing.
I suspect that all those folks who are losing their occupations think work is essential. I can see 30 days till things get sorted out, but by now we know that this disease is a lot like the flu.
— Ralph Shirtcliff, Redmond
Waist deep
As much as I agree our country is in crisis and should open up ASAP, to gather in “close contact rallies” is ______. (You fill in the blank.)
But this is our United States of America and we do have a Constitution. So let’s pep up these rallies with a theme song blasting in the background. I suggest Pete Seeger’s “Waist deep in the Big Muddy.”
— Robert Dunn, Redmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.