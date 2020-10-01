As Bend’s first female mayor and a Deschutes County resident for more than 70 years, I have seen lots of change and have been involved in many civic efforts to ensure we live in towns we can be proud of.
That’s why I’m asking for your support for the Deschutes Public Library bond. I know the impact that libraries and the power of reading have had in my life, and I believe this bond is essential for our future.
I was involved in the effort, more than 20 years ago, to raise money to build and remodel libraries throughout our county. Since then, the library has not asked for any money for buildings, despite a nearly two-fold population increase since 1998. Instead, the library district has concentrated on getting the most out of the libraries we’ve had. It paid off all debt on buildings, scrupulously kept up maintenance and managed to open the east Bend branch in leased space through existing operating funds.
These actions show that the library district has been a good steward in the past, and I know it will continue to be. This bond is a vote for our future. We want our libraries to continue to serve our citizens with flexible, efficient spaces that will accommodate the current and future needs of ALL county residents. Please join me in supporting this important step forward for our communities.
— Ruth Burleigh, a former mayor of Bend
Fairness and accuracy in reporting is essential to avoid manipulation of information into propaganda. Terminology used in media concerning racism and fascism is critical.
For example, it should be white racists, not white supremacists, anti-fascism not antifa. Racists are in no way “supreme.” Do not dignify racists by calling them white supremacists.
Fascism is the new “F” word.” One dare not acknowledge the word in public. People might think fascism could actually exist in this country. How could anyone be against fascism if fascism does not exist? The legitimate concerns of people opposed to fascism are silenced.
Antifa is a code word used to portray anti-fascists as wild-eyed terrorists destroying democracy. The Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) labeling protesters “antifa terrorists” was the rationale for the invasion of Portland by the Feds.
The capitalistic system was built on racism and is plunging into fascism. I urge you to use the terminology of truth, fairness and accuracy in reporting about racism and anti-fascism.
— Sue Bastian, Bend
Eileen Kiely is a climate champion with business savvy. She will be the leader we need for Oregon Senate District 27 covering Bend, Sunriver and Redmond. She’s also warm, personable and caring, as I can attest from a long conversation on the phone. We need leaders like Eileen who are compassionate listeners, too.
She’s running against the incumbent Tim Knopp, who led the shameful Republican walkout on the Clean Energy Jobs bill, when it was clear the bill had the votes to pass. Aren’t we all tired of shenanigans and sore losers who circumvent democracy?
I’m ready for fresh air — for Eileen who will move us to a clean energy future and away from fossil fuels, protect our precious water and forests, and be guided by science for our health, safety, and future.
— Marina Richie, Bend
As a resident of Crooked River Ranch and a Redmond School District taxpayer, I want to ensure voters that the $27.5 million bond measure is a great deal for both the schools and the taxpayers. The district has made sure that this bond measure will address critical infrastructure needs while maintaining the tax rate that we are currently paying. The fabulous part of the deal is the $7.6 million in matching funds that will be available from the state of Oregon if the measure passes.
Before retiring and moving to Central Oregon, I served as the governor’s senior policy adviser on education issues. I helped cut the state budget and guide us through the first biennium under Oregon’s 1990 Property Tax Limitation measure, which drastically impacted public schools.
The Redmond School District has carefully crafted a measure that will not increase your taxes but will address critical health, safety and security upgrades in all of the schools. Energy efficiency updates and technology and infrastructure improvements to existing buildings will enhance student learning. Vern Patrick Elementary and Tom McCall Elementary will each get six new classrooms.
If the economic soundness of this proposal doesn’t move you, consider the taxes that others paid so that you were able to get an education. Please join me in voting “yes” for the Redmond School District bond measure and supporting the next generation of American leaders.
—Marilynne Keyser, Crooked River Ranch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.