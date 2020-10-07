With intensifying storms, droughts, mosquito-borne diseases, skyrocketing temperatures, and choking wildfire smoke, it is clear that climate change is here and now, and the most important challenge of the next 100 years. Tragically, some of our current leaders refuse to acknowledge the obvious; and even worse, our current state senator for District 27 actively works to prevent effective action.
Thankfully, in this election, we can fill what this is, all too often, an empty seat.
There is a candidate who has the training, experience, intellect and the commitment to tackle the climate crisis. Eileen Kiely. With military, business and outdoors experience, Kiely is the perfect fit for District 27 as it is today. And best of all, she’ll show up for work, every day.
Wise decisions are needed to avert the devastation that is coming. She won’t run away from this responsibility. Please vote for Eileen Kiely, Senate District 27.
— James W. Mahoney, Bend
Two years ago when Eileen Kiely was running for another state office she came by my house.
During a nice conversation she asked if there was anything she should do if elected. I told her there were three things she should do. One, was to work to get the state budget to be changed to zero sum budgeting; the second was to work to fix the 300-hundred-pound-gorilla mess that is PERS; the third was to find out who signed off on the $17 million mess on the overpass in La Pine and get them fired.
She indicated that she would not work on any of these items. Guess she was planning on voting how the union bosses told her to. She got very mad when I told her she would not get my vote. She will be just another left-wing Democrat, which we do not need any more in the Legislature. Vote no on Kiely.
— David Roth, Bend
I believe, we (the people) and our nation (America) need to step back and evaluate or refocus on the direction we are heading.
We are all created in the image of God. There is no favoritism with Him. If we love God with all of our mind, soul, body and heart and likewise love our neighbor, we would not have racial division.
We are all “one race” resulting from creation of the world and God’s ultimate decision to create mankind. It is inherent that since sin entered the world through the fall of man in the garden, we have seen the resulting consequences. That is, greed, power, pride and man-made inequities which are the biggest obstacles to living in a proper society.
Throughout all history we have encountered wars, diseases, persecutions and intense weather patterns. No nation in the world is perfect. We have faced a number of ideologies that we as a people struggle with. We have lost our way in changing our history, taking God out of our social fabric, minimizing the value of family and the sanctity of life.
Through work ethic and perseverance and by living in a “free” country, we can enjoy the benefits of a well-written Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights. Liberty and freedom can be lost as demonstrated by other countries.
We have a long-lasting Republic. Let us relish our freedom. Refocus on our history and the liberty that we cherish. And as a God-given right, vote.
— Wayne Holland, Bend
Respect, discretion, loyalty, teamwork and professionalism are among the core values established and lived every day in the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Shane Nelson helped develop those core values as he went through the ranks at the Sheriff’s Office.
This experience and training is why Sheriff Nelson is the best candidate for Deschutes County Sheriff and deserves the continued support of those he serves with honor.
From coaching youth football, soccer and basketball in our communities, to being involved in some of the most difficult public safety policies and decisions is what makes Sheriff Nelson a qualified, respected professional.
Law enforcement has changed over the years, but what remains is the need to continually serve the public with quality protection, enthusiasm and thinking “outside the box.”
This creative thinking was demonstrated when Sheriff Nelson worked with the homeless coalition to establish emergency shelter in the work center for the homeless last winter and the development of a mental health facility to properly care for and treat the mentally ill.
As a Sheriff’s Office Commander, Nelson also helped develop the stable funding for Sheriff Services and knows too well the importance of living within your means.
Wringing every nickel out of every penny in the more that $48 million budget takes experience, trust and knowhow.
Please join my family, friends, business associates and fellow Deschutes County citizens and place a vote of confidence in the box on your ballot for Sheriff Nelson.
— Larry Blanton, former Deschutes County Sheriff
