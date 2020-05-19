Vote for change
Dr. Anthony Fauci answers a question with his opinion, based on decades of scientific investigation in the field of virology, and because it doesn't conform to the story the President wants told, President Trump, who knows nothing about viruses and their behavior, finds it "not acceptable." Our President prefers to act on whim rather than the intelligence delivered by his panel of experts. Apparently what he finds acceptable includes offering untested and dangerous remedies for the virus suggested by broadcasters on Fox News, continuing to tell lies about the quantity and quality of tests for the virus, failing to criticize "stay home" protestors carrying military style weapons, and prolonging his news briefings so he has the chance to demean yet another journalist that asks a legitimate question he can label, "nasty." Let us hope that our most effective remedy for the situation in which we find ourselves is delivered on Nov. 3.
— J. Andrew Hamlin, Bend
Disheartened by ads
I am saddened to see the candidates for Congress’s negative ads. I’m even sadder to see that they are promising not to negotiate on gun control, women’s health or immigration.
Saying my way or the highway is no way to lead a country or make anything happen. A totally made up mind is a closed one and one not able to learn anything or take in new information. I don’t want anyone like that to represent me.
Making laws and helping our country be the best it can be is not about winners and losers. Listening to others can create solutions, not listening creates walkouts and government shutdowns.
Can we return to respect for each other and for the gifts that each person offers? Do we need to allow every gun imaginable in order to preserve people’s rights to hunt, protect themselves, and practice shooting? Can we give up the fun of having military grade weapons to protect students and our unarmed community?
Must we ban all women’s health services because we don’t want abortion? No one wants abortion, but education and options can be the best prevention.
Will we honor and recognize the contribution that farm industry laborers provide and start to give them the pay, medical care, sick leave, safety on the job, and rights they have earned?
Can we start with what we all value: wanting our children to do well, living a meaningful and joyful life and being proud of our country?
— Mimi Graves, Bend
— Bill Sager, Bend
Scott Schaier is not ready
Scott Schaier would have voters believe his work experience as a hospitality industry worker, a car salesman and patrol level law enforcement officer qualifies him to be elected Sheriff.
Schaier has not completed a college degree and never been promoted at either of the two law enforcement agencies he has been employed by. He has no executive level training as offered at Oregon’s DPSST.
Schaier offers he “managed personnel and budgets” for an automobile agency. An agency his family owned and that closed after seven years due, in part, to financial challenges.
Schaier’s tenure with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department saw him named in a federal lawsuit which resulted in a $105,000 payout by LVMPD.
The City of Bend paid out $800,000 after Schaier shot and killed Michael Tyler Jacques.
To date, the cities and law enforcement agencies who have employed Officer Schaier have paid out $905,000.00, nearly a million dollars, in lawsuits.
Mr. Schaier is not so much an agent of change, perhaps, as he is a liability.
— Greg Walker, Retired Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
Support Phil Henderson
Our Deschutes County government is a major enterprise. It employs over 1,000 people and its fiscal year budget exceeds $350 million. Major budget items include public health, sheriff’s department, community justice, solid waste, fairgrounds, roads and internal operational expenditures. The commissioner team of Phil Henderson, Patti Adair and Tony DeBone have done an admirable job of managing the county’s myriad activities.
But the COVID-19 virus related economic downturn will test the commission’s ability to mitigate the anticipated revenue shortfall. Phil Henderson is running for re-election this fall and his detailed knowledge of the budget priorities is needed during this disruptive era.
Phil is a native Oregonian who grew up in Hood River; he graduated from Yale University and earned a law degree from the University of Oregon. He has practiced law, worked in construction and later was in business management. His construction experience gave him an understanding and appreciation of the skilled craftsmen that are an important part of our workforce, a segment that is often ignored by single issue candidates and political activists. Further, he is sensitive to the those on fixed incomes as indicated by his leadership in reducing property tax rates twice in the last three years. Phil readily listens to people’s concerns and takes a broad view when considering citizen requests.
His business and legal background make him eminently qualified for making sound decisions regarding our county’s upcoming fiscal issues. I urge you to support Phil Henderson’s re-election as Deschutes County Commissioner.
— Jared Black, Bend
(1) comment
Mimi Graves knows what's required to make america great again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.