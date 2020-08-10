Vote by mail works
Our President seems to be trying to justify his loss in the November election already. His incessant whining about voter fraud by mail has no facts to back it up. Oregon has had vote by mail for years with an extremely low level of fraud. The same goes with other states that vote by mail. The Brookings institute reported in June that there is "no evidence to suggest a systematic bias towards one party or another from mail in ballots" Trumps obsession with refusing to believe he lost the popular vote in 2016 led to a right wing task force to look into it. They found so little fraud that it was disbanded in 2018 without even issuing a report. I assume that by yelling the sky is falling every day until election time will be an out for him by simply claiming fraud should he lose. His base will eat it up.
Take a good look what's going on here folks. The guy screaming election fraud every day is the same guy trying to steal the election. His weak proclamation about postponing the election went over like a lead balloon. His statement that he will have to 'see' whether or not he accepts the election results is pitiful. This is a democracy, not a dictatorship.
—Rob Smith, La Pine
Protect trees
If you love eastern Oregon’s big and beautiful ponderosas, larch, hemlocks, firs, cedars, and spruce, then oppose the Forest Service’s rush to get rid of the 21-inch rule that is supposed to protect trees 21 inches in diameter and larger from logging. Also known as the Eastside Screens, the 1995 rule was intended to be replaced eventually by holistic and stronger protections for our dwindling ancient forests. Instead, the agency wants to weaken protections for mature large trees and be given a free hand to log any tree, even the older ones. The process is steaming ahead during the pandemic with little public opportunity to weigh in. If the Suttle Lake commercial logging of hundreds of old-growth trees (well beyond what could be deemed hazardous to structures) is any indication of how holistic the agency has become, you might as well kiss our big trees goodbye--and the wildlife they support. Rather than that, please contact Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and ask them to tell the Forest Service to put the brakes on. Leave the Eastside Screens intact. Your action amplifies the message of 27 state and national environmental groups who sent a letter to the Pacific Northwest Regional Forester opposing the rule change. Every voice matters. Thank you.
—Marina Richie, Bend,
Support for Trump
For anyone who did not drive through the intersection of 20th and 27th, Friday, August 7th around 4:30 - 6:00 p.m., you missed an outstanding show of support for President Trump and our local republican candidates by close to 100 highly-motivated patriots. It was uplifting as well as beautiful to see scores of “Old Glory” flying high in Bend, and almost 100% support from the people in their cars and trucks driving by, some doubling back to make the circuit again!
One can see the pent-up emotion from people in their cars, the adults and children smiling broadly, applauding out of their windows, “thumbs up”; able at last to show their support in public without fear of intimidation or being accused of being “racist, bigoted or narrow-minded” because they believe President Trump has the answer to America’s future, and the administration to bring about a morale and economic recovery from the current dire situation.
We need him more today than when he was elected, and our rally yesterday proves that there is a groundswell of support by people out there anxious to cast their ballot for him. Thank you for your support, and join us the next time!
—Lisa Quattlebaum, Bend
NEPA in the crosshairs
The Trump Administration is assaulting the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) that President Nixon signed into law on January 1, 1970. Prior to the passage of NEPA, the public was often uninformed on decisions made which negatively affected public lands. The passage of NEPA gave the public a voice.
NEPA requires federal agencies to investigate how a proposed action – be it a regulation, policy, or project – might affect people and the natural environment. NEPA guarantees transparency, something critically lacking with this current administration. In addition, it enables the public to hold government and third-party violators accountable. True patriots can appreciate that.
NEPA is a “look before you leap” requirement. Prepared documents should, by law, offer a set of reasonable alternatives on which the public, meaning you and me, may voice our concerns. Under current threat is the proposed BLM initiative to omit “vegetative treatments” such as chaining of sagebrush and pinyon-juniper habitats across the Intermountain West from outside scientific review and public scrutiny. Under the guise of “habitat enhancement for wildlife,” these controversial large-scale public lands projects would be exempt for comment. The administration’s “Trust us” just doesn’t quite measure up.
Our founding fathers and mothers said that for democracy to work, participation matters. NEPA is the process by which we the people can express our concerns through the decision-making process, especially for those projects which may affect human health and the environment, otherwise known as, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
—Damian Fagan, Bend
