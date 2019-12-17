The Bend-La Pine school district leadership deserves a deep appreciation for their work on the Excellence and Equity review, presented at the recent board meeting. This was the first of a multistep process — the listening stage — and in many ways the hardest as it requires deep vulnerability and reflection. Our district process stood out as a leader within our state, and the report was exceptional.

Deeply listening to constituents about their experience isn’t easy. While there are celebrations and affirmations on strengths, there are also challenges that are hard to hear and yet are critically important to be heard. Our district leadership held 36 focus groups with students and families to hear their voices, including by affinity groups to ensure ALL voices were heard. Principals held listening sessions at all 33 schools, and the Bend Education Association conducted teacher interviews. The survey results of over 2,000 students, family and community members were reviewed and historical data was evaluated. And these results were made public to promote transparency, linked in the report.

Four priorities emerged from this review — a focus on relationships, belonging, teaching and cultural awareness and sensitivity. In addressing these priorities through our strategic planning and allocation of Student Success Act funding, our district truly has the opportunity to not only change the trajectory of our historically underserved students but improve outcomes and support the health and wellness of ALL of our students. I am thankful for their work to date and excited about our collective future.

— Melissa Barnes Dholakia, Bend-La Pine Schools board member

Do you value public radio, music, libraries, museums and monuments? If so, please take advantage of Oregon’s most generous offer to support them.

Every Oregonian has the right to direct a portion of his or her state taxes to fund arts and culture, but only a small percentage act on it.

Here’s how it works: Make a donation to one or more of Oregon’s 1,400+ cultural nonprofits, then make a matching gift to the Oregon Cultural Trust by Dec. 31. You get 100 % of the Cultural Trust donation back when you file your state taxes — by claiming the cultural tax credit — and the state Legislature invests that same amount in Oregon culture.

Since its creation in 2001, the Cultural Trust has awarded more than $30 million to Oregon cultural nonprofits. In Deschutes County those grant awards have exceeded $665,000, including a FY2020 award of $35,000 to the Friends of Santiam Pass Ski Lodge. A 10-year impact study by ECONorthwest calls the Trust’s geographic reach “remarkable.”

And now the Cultural Trust tax credit is an even more important tool for Oregon taxpayers. While the new tax laws reduced the number of Oregonians who itemize deductions at the federal level, the benefits of investing in Oregon culture remain the same. Whether or not you itemize, your donation to the Cultural Trust still prompts a 100% tax credit on your state taxes!

Contributions to the Cultural Trust are easy to make and can be done online at culturaltrust.org

— Chris Van Dyke, Bend

I am one of the many boomers who has crossed over from buying a live Christmas tree each year to a pre-lit artificial tree for the many reasons listed in the article “Boomers have outgrown real Christmas trees.” But, I am not happy about it. I have an alternative: live, small Christmas trees that fit on a table. This solution has many benefits: boomers no longer have to store a big artificial tree with so many ornaments. It doesn’t take nearly so long to put the tree up (already assembled) and decorate. The tree industry gets to sell lots more trees; they are smaller, so many more can be grown in the same lot. Millennials and others who are choosing smaller places to live, will have room for this tiny Christmas tree. And the greatest benefit, a local organization can collect the trees that are sold with their roots, and they can plant them and help be a solution to the climate change problem. Those who buy live trees without roots can get them cut into chips and provide mulch. Christmas tree farmers do you think this idea is worth a try?

— Peg Fisher, Bend

