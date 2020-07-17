Trump’s accomplishments outweigh criticisms
While reading Mr. Leiser’s July 7 salacious editorial comments citing his apparent disdain of President Donald Trump, I thought it might also be wise to put on my rubber gardening boots for sanitary protection.
My thought was simple. His article was giving me the opportunity to — as the saying goes — kill two birds with one stone. I could now read the editorial page and then, with it later, fertilize my garden as well.
Mr. Rushdie and Mr. Leiser best realize, while entitled to their opinion, half of this country feels a wee bit different about our president. If President Trump’s actions are an issue I must say the accomplishments of our previous presidential administration is definitive proof why only eight years in office should be allowed.
Our president has done more for this country in three years than the previous administration ever thought possible. In addition, my kudos to Jared Black’s guest column on July 9. He hits the nail on the head as to some of President Trump’s accomplishments during his time, thus far, in office.
— LaDonna Fitzsimons, Redmond
Accident might be negligence
The recent editorial about a man diving into the water at a designated recreational site and hitting a rock just 2 feet under the surface, which had not been there before, left me with enough frustration to cause me to write my opinion here.
The concept of legislating immunity to the recreational entities that operate them seems sound … after all, we all have heard stories about people doing very foolish things that most sane, sober people would not try, and getting hurt or killed as a result. The recreational facility should certainly be protected against such ill-advised actions.
But this is a much different case. Mr. McCormick had done this before without encountering the rock. Most docks are built for people, to simplify access to that body of water, so who would assume that things had changed unseen under the surface of the water to make it different than before, barring natural forces which were not present here. I think we all could identify with Mr. McCormick’s thought processes as he approached his dive that day … I would have probably done the same thing!
My opinion here is what I see as gross intentional and/or willful negligence on the part of the recreation operator, I’m assuming is the state of Oregon parks. How can anybody in their position of authority, no matter their level, not see that placing a rock in that position was not an appropriate placement. That issue is so obvious that I’m surprised that it was not addressed, according to what I read.
I do not have a legal background, but I do not believe that willful or intentional negligence can be insured against, or become a protected action.
This was a tragic and unnecessary happening, caused by total negligence on the part of the recreational operations entity: Oregon State Parks.
—Ragnar R. Hartman, Redmond
Remove the statues
The Constitution states that treason shall consist of waging war against the United States or giving aid or comfort to our enemies. There are statues, monuments, military installations, schools and infrastructure named for men who, beginning in 1861, waged war against the United States so as to perpetuate and protect the enslavement of Black Americans. These traitors, operating under the Confederate battle flag, killed more than 365,000 American soldiers.
To President Donald Trump, removal of Confederate symbols and names is an attack on our history, while displaying the Confederate battle flag is an issue of free speech.
To the first; you neither honor nor revere these traitors, or fly their flag, unless it is to acknowledge that one approves of the traitors’ views on the place of Black Americans in American society. To be clear, there is no middle ground.
As to Donald Trump’s statement that it is free speech, he is correct. It is a citizen’s right to hold repugnant thoughts and to display symbols of that repugnancy. However, a president’s duty is to reflect the best of America: to denounce traitors and all symbols associated with traitors. Donald Trump fails that basic duty. He instead offers words of support and comfort to those who glorify traitors and their odious ideas.
In the 2016 election, the Ku Klux Klan, in their newspaper, “The Crusader,” enthusiastically supported the election of Donald Trump. Since then Donald Trump has returned the favor.
— Steve Wallaert, Bend
