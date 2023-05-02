Marisa Chappell Hossick for Deschutes Library Board
Marisa Chappell Hossick is running for a seat on the Deschutes Public Library Board for Zone 4. I urge you to vote for Marisa!
As a 30-year career librarian, I am impressed that Marisa Hossick wants to represent our families, wants to promote inclusivity and diversity in library collections, and wants to work collaboratively with the library board members. Marisa supports the vision set forth in the 2020 library bond and respects the will of the over 63,000 people who voted in favor of a new central library, a new Redmond library, and the refurbishment of the existing libraries in La Pine, Sunriver, Sisters, east Bend and downtown Bend. The library board needs to move forward with the plan detailed in the bond and has made progress along those lines. The Stevens Ranch land is purchased; the central library plans are drawn up; ground is broken for the new Redmond library, and renovations are underway in Sisters and La Pine. Marisa will move our libraries forward and give our communities the libraries they deserve and have voted for. Please vote for Marisa Chappell Hossick (Zone 4) for the Deschutes Public Library!
— Marie Suhre, Bend
John Campbell for Redmond School Board
I write this letter with great confidence in John Campbell. I have known John since his elementary school years. John is an outstanding community member and is authentic in his efforts to support the youth of our community. A Terrebonne resident and licensed teacher, John understands the importance of family and community. Having served as an agricultural teacher and FFA adviser, John has a strong desire to make a positive difference in the lives of future generations. His commitment to excellence and accountability equip him to serve on the school board in the Redmond School District.
John is prepared to put in the time necessary to understand current issues that face our public school system. He is prepared to prioritize the varied needs of today’s youth. I see him making informed decisions that can be justified and supported by our community members. John believes in data that represents the truth in every aspect. Having a degree in business management has proven his desire to manage based on sound policy and sound practices. His ability to understand complex issues from all sides is a very positive trait. John is fair and reasonable in his dealings with others and seeks to create positive relationships. Well rounded curriculum is paramount to every child’s education. This included the basics of civics, math, reading and grammar, but also the portions of that experience that speak to the whole child like music, athletics and the arts.
— Mike McIntosh, former superintendent for the Redmond School District
Cynthia Claridge for Deschutes Public Library Board
Retiring soon? More time for kayaking, quilting, gardening? Not Cynthia Claridge.
After she finished teaching in Redmond for 28 years, she co-owned the city’s downtown bookstore and was active in the Chamber of Commerce.
Since then she’s volunteered with CASA, the Redmond Street Kitchen and the Deschutes Public Library Board.
During her 44 years in Redmond she and her husband, Dr. Bill Claridge, raised three daughters. Her rich history here gives her a deep knowledge of the community. She’s also open to meeting new people and listening to new ideas.
Cynthia’s history of involvement with libraries started as a board member with the Redmond library board, before the Deschutes Public Library System (DPLS) was birthed. When it came to town, she served on the steering committee that ushered its move into the former Jessie Hill school.
Cynthia has served on the DPLS board since 2018. During this time of rapid growth, she will be a source of stability as the improvements authorized by the November 2020 library bond are carried to completion.
This will include a new 40,000-square-foot library building in the heart of downtown Redmond.
Please join me in reelecting Cynthia Claridge to the Deschutes Public Library Board of directors.
— Richard Lance, Redmond
Hossick and Claridge for Deschutes Library Board
Lou Capozzi submitted a well written opinion piece on April 19th. He wanted us to believe that there are flaws in Deschutes Public Library’s central library plan. Somehow, his description of how this all went down does not square with my memory of the open meetings soliciting public opinion, the board’s decision to go with the central library option, and ultimately the voters approving the bond to build this central library. For a clear description of all this, I would refer readers and voters to the Source’s editorial on this in its April 13th issue. That was a healthy reality check.
I applaud Mr. Miao for his long service on the library board. However, his dogged pursuit of his own vision has dragged one of our most revered public institutions through the mud. It leaves all of us, including fervent library supporters, with a bitter taste in our mouths. Our current county voters’ pamphlet indicates that he is running for another public position. I wish him well in that endeavor, and urge voters in Zone 4 to elect Marisa Chappell Hossick to the library board for an informed, fresh, young voice to represent us. To ensure that we move beyond this issue, which we the voters have already resolved, I encourage library lovers in Zone 1 to vote for Cynthia Claridge.
— Robert Currie, Bend
Hossick, Claridge and Malkin for Deschutes Public Library Board
Deschutes voters have an important choice in the May 16 election. They’ll be choosing representatives for the three of the five seats on the library board. While these races normally don’t attract much attention, this vote is crucial.
This election is the culmination of a behind-the-scenes effort to take over the board and change the way dollars will be spent from the bond issue voters approved in November 2020.
A small group of opponents want you to believe this election is about “how the bond dollars should be spent.” That’s already been decided. The bond dollars should be spent on the building program that the voters approved. That’s the law.
Voters like me did not vote yes and say, “Figure out how to spend this money.” We voted to fund the building plan that was carefully considered and clearly presented to voters. I understood what I was voting on, and I believe my fellow citizens did too. I’m excited about these new library spaces and the benefits they’ll provide to everyone in this county. We should be focused on building these buildings, not more talk and no action while our spending power is eroding and bond money is wasted.
Three of the candidates in this race — Marisa Chappell Hossick, Cynthia Claridge, and Ann Malkin — support listening to the voters and giving them what was promised. Their opponents do not. Please join me in standing up for libraries and for ensuring our elected officials honor their responsibilities.
— Pat Roden, Bend
Vote for Lena Berry for Redmond Parks and Recreation
Recreation must be available for everyone is the cornerstone of Lena Berry’s campaign for the Redmond Area Park and Recreation District (RAPRD) board. She has been all over our community meeting with individuals, groups, community providers, and RAPRD leadership and staff, listening to the stories and hopes of the people of Redmond.
Once elected, we can count on her continuing to show up to ensure that every voice in our community is heard. A refreshing part of Lena’s campaign is that she is highlighting the need for accessible facilities and recreation opportunities for the disabled community. She brings substance and specific ideas when talking to the voters about the need for inclusive recreation, fully accessible facilities, sensory rooms, adult changing tables, and providing one-to-one support staff. She has gone the extra mile to research and build relationships with community providers to learn how they can help fund the needs of the new recreation center and match grant funds.
While running for public office, Lena still finds the time to volunteer weekly in the community. Lena will bring commitment, tenacity, and vitality to the RAPRD board. She will be an advocate for our Recreation District Board we can all be proud of. Vote for the candidate that loves our community, shows up, and will bring actionable ideas of substance to the board room.
—Stephanie Hunter, Redmond
