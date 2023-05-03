Vote for Lena Berry for Redmond parks and recreation
Recreation must be available for everyone is the cornerstone of Lena Berry’s campaign for the Redmond Area Park and Recreation District (RAPRD) board. She has been all over our community meeting with individuals, groups, community providers and RAPRD leadership and staff, listening to the stories and hopes of the people of Redmond.
Once elected, we can count on her continuing to show up to ensure that every voice in our community is heard. A refreshing part of Lena’s campaign is that she is highlighting the need for accessible facilities and recreation opportunities for the disabled community. She brings substance and specific ideas when talking to the voters about the need for inclusive recreation, fully accessible facilities, sensory rooms, adult changing tables and providing one-to-one support staff. She has gone the extra mile to research and build relationships with community providers to learn how they can help fund the needs of the new recreation center and match grant funds.
While running for public office, Lena still finds the time to volunteer weekly in the community. Lena will bring commitment, tenacity, and vitality to the RAPRD board. She will be an advocate for our recreation district board we can all be proud of. Vote for the candidate that loves our community, shows up, and will bring actionable ideas of substance to the board room.
—Stephanie Hunter, Redmond
Reelect Ray Miao to Deschutes Public Library Board
Reelect Ray Miao to the position of Deschutes Public Library District director, Zone 4, a position he has held since 1998. Ray is one of the original volunteer co-founders of the current library system. It was necessary because at the time the then-library system was basically closed. In great part because of his efforts, the Deschutes Public Library System is now one of the best in the state.
Ray has raised fundamental questions as to how the proceeds of the $195 million bond issue should be spent. It was approved by the voters, but only as to the amount and a general list of projects, not the implementation. Thus it is critical that he be reelected so as to utilize his great experience where so many complicated issues still need to be considered and resolved.
That he is the person for the job is obvious from the amazing things that the board has accomplished during his tenure.
In stark contrast, his opponent publicly stated that she will go along with whatever the majority wants. She appears to be stating in advance that she will be abdicating her duties as a leader involving nearly $200 million of taxpayer money. That is a quality very useful in a follower, but not in a responsible leader.
— Peter B. Lekki, Bend
Diane Berry for COCC board
I am supporting Diane Berry in her candidacy for the Central Oregon Community College board. She is dedicated, level-headed and works well with a wide variety of people. She takes the time to do her homework and fully understand the issues she is working on. Diane is a caring, compassionate, intelligent person, willing to listen to all sides of an issue. Her creative problem-solving skills will be an asset to our community.
One of the things I admire about Diane is the energy she brings to community issues. We have been honored to have her serve on our board of directors; her wisdom and vast experience have been an asset to our nonprofit, Reach Out Central Oregon. She assists with grant writing, mentoring our staff and working one on one with our unhoused community members.
In her campaign, Diane has been working hard to gather input from our community. She will be very open to input from a wide array of sources if she is elected. I hope you will join me in supporting Diane Berry for the COCC board. I know she will serve our COCC with the same passion she exhibits in all of her endeavors.
— Stacey Witte, executive director of REACH
Chet Wamboldt and Sherrie Grieef for Bend-La Pine School Board
Isn’t it refreshing to find we have candidates that want to see improvement on our school board? I’ve watched, read and listened to many interviews, and these two candidates have something in common: children getting a real education, and parental rights.
Sherrie Grieef touts the phrase “Back to the Basics: Reading, Writing, Arithmetic.” That sounds logical. She also feels strongly about policy reform and parental rights. “Parental rights must not be lost in the world of governmental bureaucracy, policies and procedures.” In this day and age I couldn’t agree more. You can read more about her, and engage in her blog on her website www.grieef4good.com. She has experience with policy writing and extensive experience working with children, as you can read about on her website.
Chet Wamboldt has been out talking to the community with his banner that says “BEND-LAPINE SCHOOLS NEED IMPROVEMENT, CHANGE MY MIND.” He is engaging with people, and seeing what it is that they really care about.
I’ve seen Chet speak a few times, and his interview with The Bulletin, I like this guy! He’s very confident, easy to talk to, and really cares about his children and the education they are getting. His website www.chetwamboldt.com says he is committed to represent families, maintain the well-being of our children, and build a stronger community through foundational education.
This is something we can all agree on. I hope you vote for these candidates. Wouldn’t it be a nice change? And don’t forget to donate to their campaigns if you have the means.
— Rachel Nordenhok, Bend
Cynthia Claridge for Deschutes Public Library Board
Cynthia Claridge has been a responsible and active member of the Deschutes Public Library Board and a tireless advocate for strong libraries in Redmond and throughout the county. She participated in the lengthy planning process that resulted in the current building project, listening carefully as information was gathered from more than 6,000 county residents about what library users wanted and needed. She has worked hard to ensure the ballot measure included those wants and needs, taking into consideration the rapid growth of our area. Included in the bond was a beautiful new library in the core of downtown Redmond that will dramatically expand services in our town. The people of Deschutes County approved the bond measure in 2020.
Now it is time to carry out what the voters approved, and Cynthia Claridge deserves to continue her role as a library board member as the building projects proceed. Her opponent has not been involved in the process and wants to change what the voters approved. Her opponent lacks Cynthia’s experience and the deep knowledge of the Redmond community. Cynthia has lived and worked in Redmond for decades as an elementary teacher and as co-owner of a very popular bookstore. She served her community in many ways and people know her, know her strong values, and her commitment to listening to constituents.
Please vote for Cynthia Claridge so she can continue her valuable work on the library board and see the bond measure projects through to fruition, just as the voters approved.
— Susan B. Torassa, former Deschutes Public Library Board member
Free up parking spaces in Bend
After what seems like a long time being masked up and hoping to avoid COVID, it is a relief to see things being more relaxed. One left over sign of all the COVID angst are the many parking places in downtown Bend, lost to outside seating, meant to give patrons some breathing room during the height of the pandemic.
My question is: Why are all those “temporary” structures still in place? Parking in downtown is very difficult at best. Is the loss of all those spaces now devoted to COVID seating a permanent thing?
How about it Downtown Bend Business Association: Get your members to re-assess and remove these unneeded structures that effectively reduce overall parking downtown. It might attract more people to come downtown again.
— David Stalker, Bend
Bend should devote more resources toward policing roads
Recognizing that our city’s overstretched, underfunded police force has its hands full working to prevent gun violence, human trafficking, and any number of serious crimes, it’s no wonder traffic in Bend is becoming increasingly dangerous. No matter how hard they work, our police can only cover so much ground, which means west-side roads are seeing significantly diminished traffic enforcement.
As Bend continues to grow, unless frequently policed, the speeding, tailgating, passing, and racing on Mt. Washington Drive, Archie Briggs Road, Northwest Summit Drive, Northwest Skyliners Road, Southwest Century Drive, Newport Avenue, Northwest 14th Street, and other west-side arterials will undoubtedly result in serious accidents for drivers, cyclicts and pedestrians.
I and other Bend taxpayers are asking the city to devote some resources, however small — officers, speed cameras, etc. — to these roadways to prevent more incidents like that which killed Walter James Lane.
— Sean Leslie, Bend
Christian nationalism is real
It’s hard to know where to begin when addressing the willful ignorance expressed by David Coutin in his recent guest editorial. Just because he knows many kind and compassionate Christians doesn’t mean that there aren’t Christians actively seeking to transform the U.S. system of government into a theocracy based on biblical teachings. Christian nationalism and dominionism are well-documented political movements. Similarly, just because he isn’t personally impacted by a public celebration of Confederate slaveholders doesn’t mean that others aren’t. Perhaps he should consider the impact of someone wearing their great-grandfather’s SS uniform and waving a Nazi flag in the Redmond parade. Why should that bother anyone? It’s just history.
As for his claim that there is no white supremacy in Central Oregon, I urge Coutin to read up on Oregon’s Black exclusion laws, which forbid Black Americans from settling in Oregon and mandated whipping for those who stayed in the territory after passage of the first such law in 1844. Coutin tells us to honor Christian compassion. To do so, you need look no further than the history of the Civil Rights Movement and its faith-based leaders, people of great moral fiber who drew strength from their faith to fight white supremacy in America.
— Amber Keyser, Bend
