Ray Miao for Deschutes library board
This star-studded election season gives us numerous public-spirited candidates to choose from. One candidate, for me, shines especially brightly: Ray Miao running for reelection for Deschutes County Library Board, Position 4, a man for all seasons.
My allusion to Thomas More is not made lightly. Ray Miao combines a lifetime of accomplishments (including 32 years of service in Bend) with an ongoing vision and personal quiet courage. He can claim professional careers in medical research and business development. He has been president of AARP Oregon, member of the Oregon Health Fund Board and Council on Aging, and elected member of the Bend rural fire district.
Ray is an associate founder of the very same library district he has served so honorably, involved in building new community libraries in La Pine, Sisters, Downtown Bend, as well as opening the very popular East Bend library. An advocate of literacy, Ray has expanded children’s services and created early learning centers in every library.
Ray has incorporated technology in every library with free public and children’s computers and wifi.
Most importantly to me has been Ray Miao’s courage in upholding his vision. Like Thomas More, Ray has been pilloried in some circles for his devotion — in this case to the concept of community libraries that people can easily get to and use. He proposes a modest, scaled down version of the Stevens Road central library. Money saved could build another community library.
Ray Miao: A man we can trust with our vote--and our principles.
— Foster Fell, Bend
Kina Chadwick for Bend-La Pine Schools Board
Kina Chadwick for Bend-La Pine Schools Board because representation, values, and character matter. Kina is a parent of young children who greatly cares about all Bend-La Pine students. Their commitment to our students shows in their support of the Youth Equity Leadership Summit, monthly Alliance meetings, and the Restorative Justice & Equity Town Hall Symposium. Their experience in leadership and team development is greatly needed to empower and give agency to our students so they can co-create solutions to the problems they face.
As a parent of two Bend-La Pine students, I worry about my children’s physical, emotional, and mental safety, while they are at school. Just recently one of my children casually mentioned “Kids at school are so racist!”. On January 27 of this year, I got a text saying: “Mom, a girl just tried to kill herself in the school bathroom.” On Thanksgiving Day we lost a student to suicide and the kids talk about rumors of the individual being bullied for their identities by fellow football players. We can’t ignore that the hate-filled rhetoric of the 45th president spilled into our schools.
There is no academic achievement that can bring our kids back after they have taken definite action to address an issue that bothers them. That is why the peer-to-peer mentoring and support, and greater community engagement that Kina champions are key to bringing a well-rounded board of directors to serve our students. Vote for Kina Chadwick Bend-La Pine School Board of Directors Zone 7.
— Joanne Mina, Bend
Fire/EMS levy impacts families
The 5-year Bend Fire/EMS levy is a tax with a rate that is determined by a property owner’s taxable assessed value of their structures and land. Some property owners will struggle under the financial burden.
Earlier this year I witnessed two emergency vehicles drive 20 miles to Mt. Bachelor ski resort. Powdr Corporation, the area’s second largest private employer, has a land lease with the U.S. Forest Services and therefore no tax assessment under Measure 9-159. Nonprofits, such as St. Charles Medical System, and religious organizations will not pay the city tax under Measure 9-158. Anyone who receives a property tax deferral will not pay the tax. Renters do not pay the tax.
Property tax owners in the city of Bend already pay property tax rates for direct and overlapping governments of $15.85 per $1,000 of assessed value. The new tax will be assessed to these same homeowners and businesses, and not all can pay more.
Rising property taxes is a contributor to low-income owners losing their homes to foreclosure. Property tax increases can be an obstacle to affordability and stability for new homeowners. It is curious that the city and county working closely with Kôr Community Land Trust to develop home-ownership for working low income families and the city at the same time is proposing a tax to make their homes unaffordable. Our leaders can speak to these inequities in upcoming budget discussions. Oppose the Fire/EMS tax levy on the May 16 ballot.
— Leslie Barbour, Bend
Vote for Marisa Chappell Hossick for library board
I’m so excited for the new library! I love the downtown Bend library. I don’t love trying to find a place to park or my teens getting parking tickets, because they don’t know where to properly park. I love the East Bend library. It only takes a handful of people to make it feel crowded and uncomfortable to stay. Want to go study for an AP exam or write a paper outside the house? Where to go? One ends up somewhere like the Barnes and Noble cafeteria, which also has become regularly crowded. Excited to see an author hosted by DPLS? Spin the roulette and see where it lands to find out where it will be held!
To have another place to wander, indoors, on a cold winter’s day, with or without kids, other than the High Desert Museum, that will be priceless. To be able to see an author without trying to peer around the nooks and crannies of a high school library, with technology that doesn’t want to cooperate because it’s “someone else’s system”, priceless. To peruse and have space to sit for a time with reference books, that don’t translate well to an ebook format (crafting, gardening, design/construction, travel, etc.), priceless.
The library has worked so hard for the reading community: talented storytellers, author presentations, collaborating with public school libraries, the Train Guy (come on now!), etc. I can’t wait for the next chapter in this ever growing, dynamic community. Vote for Marisa Chappell Hossick!
— Jenn Bell, Bend
Marisa Hossick for Deschutes library board
Political candidates are full of answers, but history tells us those answers aren’t always the right questions. The Deschutes Public Library Board race offers one such example. Ray Miao is running for re-election. He wants to rethink how money from the 2022 bond should be spent, in opposition to the majority of the board. I strongly question this.
1. Why did Miao vote to put the bond issue on the ballot and then campaign vigorously against it?
2. Miao has stated the bond did not win by “enough.” What constitutes enough?
3. How does Miao mean to justify scrapping a building plan that 63,000 voters approved?
4. How can voters know how Miao plans to spend the construction bond money? Is there a plan the voters haven’t seen?
5. How can Miao square fiscal responsibility with his bid to slash the size of the Stevens Ranch Library, forcing a costly third redesign of the building and more construction delays?
6. Library planners tested the idea of building multiple small branches and found the library’s operational budget could not support it. How would Miao pay for this idea?
It’s clear Miao doesn’t have an alternate plan for how to spend the bond we the voters approved. He only knows he doesn’t like the plan 63,000 of us already voted yes on. Miao wants a blank check from voters without offering any details. The fiscal irresponsibility of that should worry all voters. Vote Marisa Hossick.
— Kelly Cannon-Miller, Bend
"Renters do not pay the tax."
lol ok
