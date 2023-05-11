Typewriter

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

To say the Bend-La Pine School Board is important is a vast understatement. They will ultimately decide how our kids are taught and the flavor of the education they receive in the local area. Parents love and care for their children more than anything else in their lives, and whoever is on the board will have a profound effect on the students and parents, too.

I am strongly recommending Mr. Chet Wamboldt for the board for the following reasons: He wants to open up school board meetings to allow more public comment. He is an advocate for school choice within the district, which could ultimately have the parents decide where their students attend school. He also feels the views of teachers and unions are already well-represented on the board, and hopes to represent the views of the parents.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.