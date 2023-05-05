Typewriter

As a concerned member of the Redmond community, I would like to encourage voters to support Liz Goodrich for the Redmond School Board. Goodrich is the ideal candidate with the vision, passion, and experience to lead our school district toward excellence.

Public education is a cornerstone of our democracy, and we must have competent and dedicated leaders who can guide our schools. Liz is committed to ensuring that all students have access to safe and welcoming schools that provide them with an education that meets their individual needs. She understands that a thriving community is built on the foundation of a strong public education system.

