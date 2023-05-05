As a concerned member of the Redmond community, I would like to encourage voters to support Liz Goodrich for the Redmond School Board. Goodrich is the ideal candidate with the vision, passion, and experience to lead our school district toward excellence.
Public education is a cornerstone of our democracy, and we must have competent and dedicated leaders who can guide our schools. Liz is committed to ensuring that all students have access to safe and welcoming schools that provide them with an education that meets their individual needs. She understands that a thriving community is built on the foundation of a strong public education system.
Liz is dedicated to supporting staff through continuing education, providing them with the tools and resources necessary to deliver the best possible education to our students. She also understands the importance of intellectual freedom and the need to explore best practices that will enable our schools to evolve and adapt to the changing needs of our students.
Furthermore, Liz believes that engaged teachers equal engaged students. She is committed to creating an environment where our teachers can thrive and benefit our students. Her experience and leadership skills make her the perfect candidate to serve our school district.
I urge all voters to support Liz Goodrich for the Redmond School Board. She’s the right person for the job, and her vision and passion will help us build a stronger, more vibrant community.
— Marv Kaplan, Redmond
I am urging voters in Deschutes Public Library district Zone 4 to support Ray Miao’s reelection. I also hope those throughout the Deschutes Public Library service area see the practicality in Ray’s proposal to downsize the plans for the central library. I served as president of the Friends of the Bend Libraries for 11 years, and recently watched the candidates debate. Ray was the only candidate (of the four) who mentioned the pandemic and how it has changed the way communities use library services.
The surveys taken by the library administration (basically asking for a “wish list” of what patrons would desire in a new branch) were all done well before the pandemic. And the vote for the bond measure was conducted when we did not know the devastating effect of the virus, nor how long it would last.
Even if Ray is a minority on the library board, I believe we still need his voice of reason. He will represent all of us who think a smaller central library would be a better use of tax dollars. And maybe others on the board will rethink a decision made in 2019. I’d recommend a new poll that would include the wishes of those who have arrived since the pandemic. And we need to hear from parents who may have completely changed the way their children use public facilities.
— Meredith Shadrach, Bend
This is a note for every parent, grandparent as well as any adult who wants the best for our kids.
Keri Lopez is a current Redmond School Board member and must stay in that position. She is a common-sense thinker.
She has kids in our schools and focuses on a making sure we have the best education possible at all times. Keri cares. If you read the recent Spokesman, you will see she doesn’t allow state code to just slide into Redmond School District. She asks questions understanding what needs to be there and what doesn’t. And most important pushes for good policy, board direction, security for our children and parental involvement in our kids education.
It’s most important that you take your opportunity to make a difference and Vote Keri Lopez Position #4 in our school board election in Redmond. I have endorsed Keri Lopez for this position because I believe as an incumbent she is the strongest possibility we have for continuing common-sense management on our school board. Please vote Keri Lopez Position #4 Redmond School Board.
— Jay Patrick, Redmond
Please vote for Jim Porter for the Central Oregon Community College board, Zone 6. I have known Jim Porter professionally and personally for almost 40 years. I first worked with him when I was a prosecutor and he was a deputy sheriff.
I was the Deschutes County Circuit Court presiding judge (now retired) when he became the city of Bend chief of police.
He’s a committed and tireless community partner. Jim is solution-oriented and participates in public policy with directness and integrity.
He’s managed huge budgets and is a leader in our community on many projects. Jim also played a key role in the passage of Kaylee’s Law in 2019, which advanced college campus safety. Jim will be an exceptional addition to the COCC board.
— Alta J. Brady, Bend
At the beginning of the COVID pandemic the City Council allowed several merchants to convert more than 25 downtown parking spaces into dining platforms.
Apparently there was no architectural protocol as to design or material composition.
Consequently we have a variety of structures which are hardly compatible with the quaintness of the Bend that I’ve known and loved for the past 33 years.
A reasonable assumption would be that these structures would disappear as soon as the pandemic was declared over, but no, within the past several weeks three or four more public parking spaces were converted into more dining platforms.
These facilities may be very beneficial to the owners but certainly are not fair and equitable to all of our downtown businesses.
What is the official policy for the future of these structures and when can we expect that these public parking spaces will be returned to the use of residents and visitors?
— Richard “Rip” Osterhuber, Bend
