We are asking your support for reelecting Ray Miao to the Deschutes Public Library Board. Ray has been actively working on behalf of the county library for over a dozen years and is a strong supporter of community input.
He actively supports community libraries, like the east-side library, which offer easy access by members of the community. He sees the opportunity to offer greater access by replicating this model in other areas of the county.
He supports expanding collections throughout. Ray continues to serve our communities very well. Please offer him your support.
— Pat O’Rourke and Charla Ranch, Bend
As a 20-year veteran educator in Bend public schools, I’ve grown increasingly concerned by the role Democratic and Republican party agendas have played on our local school board races. Wielding final authority over all Bend-La Pine policies, elected school board members are supposed to be unaffiliated, nonpartisan civic leaders focused primarily on improving the safety, academic integrity, and performance of students and staff. Recently, however, growing political party influence has caused our well-intentioned board members to lose sight of the day-to-day practical problems facing Bend’s students and teachers.
No single school board candidate can remedy this problem more effectively than Elizabeth Justema. With a decade of teaching experience in Bend-La Pine Schools and 20 years of parenting her children in our community, Elizabeth Justema is a dedicated stakeholder focused solely on improving our schools. Because she is neither tethered nor beholden to any one party or partisan viewpoint, Elizabeth Justema will address our district’s problems using a clear, practical and moderate lens.
I was fortunate to have worked in the same school as Elizabeth, and it was apparent to me that she knows the rigors of classroom teaching and the often-difficult realities facing our students. She is a tireless, professional problem solver and will advocate for all students living in our community. Vote Elizabeth Justema for school board Zone 7.
— Patrick Kilty, Bend
