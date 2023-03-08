Typewriter

More community and compassion

I was recently approached in a public place by a woman with a very kind face and a very hard message: “Help us keep the Hunnell Road encampment out of southeast Bend. These people are criminals and the city has no plan to provide us with security.” Her information was wrong. The source of her information was a neighborhood chat group. Perhaps she has not read or does not believe in Bulletin coverage, which has documented over a year that the Hunnell Road encampment includes a mix of people with stories that span the gamut of life experience. Stories that could have been, or could be, ours. Life is messy and sometimes unfair. My guess is that the people who have learned this the hard way often provide each other with more community and compassion than those who have been spared.

