In the last couple of years, I have come to believe that nothing is more important in our elected officials than character. We see too many decisions made for personal gain or political purposes and not enough just because it is the right thing to do.
Morgan has that character. During the pandemic, she saw that people needed help and that there were people who wanted to help so she launched Pandemic Partners, which has helped hundreds of people. When she saw the houseless being affected by heat, cold or smoke, she led First Presbyterian Church to open our doors, set up tents throughout the church, and bring the people in. I am honored to have been a friend of Morgan’s.
We need elected officials who know what is right and do it. Please help me get Morgan elected for county commissioner. Vote for her, donate to her, and tell everyone you know that it is time to elect someone with real character.
— Aelea Christofferson, Bend
In responding to the guest column concerning Bend’s proposed homeless shelter code, a reader defended the city councilors because, at least, they were doing something. The implication is that something is better than nothing. Wrong. Something is not better than nothing if it results in low-barrier shelters in residential neighborhoods.
The reader then states that “through their goals,” councilors are going to rewrite the tree code.
This is wishful thinking. It’s not going to happen. The council has had three years to protect our mature trees, and it refuses even to discuss the issue, much less do something about it.
In 2019, I gave the city a 41-page report and tree protection code: one with teeth, one which would protect trees. My code suggests how to build high-density housing and provide space for trees, by narrowing Bend’s local street right of way (ROW) from 60 feet to 50 feet, something the Oregon Department of Transportation recommended November 2000. For the last three years, the council has ignored dozens letters from citizens who urged it to adopt an effective tree code. This council refuses to discuss any aspect of the issue, much less my specific proposals.
On July 14, 2021, Climate Central published “HOT ZONES: Urban Heat Islands.” Of the top 20 U.S. cities urban heat island intensity, Bend is 14th. Two of the primary contributions to the intensity score are “albedo” (percentage of reflected heat) and “percentage of greenery.”
We need to start preserving trees. Now.
— Karon Johnson, Bend
Two weeks ago, my husband and I stopped by a brand-new park on Fryrear Road, north of Tumalo. Everything was fresh and new, yet someone had used the park and left two bags of trash behind the new restroom.
Next, inside the restroom, written with a large black permanent pen on the freshly painted wall was this message: “WTH has happened to Oregon! Parks, Rest areas, Rec sites, even hospitals with no trash cans when and where you need them! No wonder our forests, highways, communities are TRASHED!!!!”
I want to answer this entitled person’s question. Haven’t you read the signs or heard he message: Pack it out. You wonder what happened to Oregon! You!
You brought all of the picnic stuff. You had a nice picnic in a beautiful new park. You put your trash in those trash bags. You left your trash behind the new restroom. You!
Thanks to you, your trash had been discovered not only by me but unfortunately by some of the wild animals that call Central Oregon home!
Be responsible. A beautiful new park was built, you used it, it was clean, the restroom with fresh paint, well stocked with toilet paper, and you are mad because there was no trash can for your stuff. Pack it out!
— Barbara Gordon, Bend
