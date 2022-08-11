Typewriter

In the last couple of years, I have come to believe that nothing is more important in our elected officials than character. We see too many decisions made for personal gain or political purposes and not enough just because it is the right thing to do.

Morgan has that character. During the pandemic, she saw that people needed help and that there were people who wanted to help so she launched Pandemic Partners, which has helped hundreds of people. When she saw the houseless being affected by heat, cold or smoke, she led First Presbyterian Church to open our doors, set up tents throughout the church, and bring the people in. I am honored to have been a friend of Morgan’s.

