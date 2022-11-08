The opinion piece by mayoral candidate Melanie Kebler and election flyer by her opponent, Chris Piper, illustrate why Bend is not solving many of its problems.
Ms. Kebler states that Bend is an “amazing place to live” and “we must preserve the city that we love” and Mr. Piper says, “let’s not lose what makes it (Bend) special.”
Candidates for office have been repeating this same message for years, yet I believe Bend’s livability has declined significantly and won’t be improved by individuals who don’t seem to recognize that there are significant problems other than homelessness and that the economy isn’t everything.
Solving Bend’s homeless problem is going to be next to impossible as long as average homes are in the $400,000 to $500,000 range with high taxes plus a high cost of living.
Other livability factors that are worse include Bend’s traffic. Can anyone point out a street improvement that has made a significant difference? Reed Market was crowded the day after the work was completed and Murphy Road and the North end will probably be the same.
How are the candidates going to add thousands of homes without further invading our dwindling open space and rural lands? Most of us were drawn to the open space and recreational opportunities provided by living in Central Oregon, yet our city and county leaders continue to convert open and rural space to concrete and steel, ie the new Costco property, Steven’s tract and Lower Bridge.
Finally, how many candidates recognize that availability of water may become a significant limiting factor for Central Oregon’s population size?
— George Petersen, Redmond
Measure 114 is going to be like a ban
Measure 114 is a dishonest move to ban all firearm sales and does not improve safety. We already have universal background checks. 114 will make it impossible to buy a gun and is opposed by the Sheriff’s and Police Chief’s Associations. It would require hundreds of new officers to implement, according to what I heard from law enforcement. Those non-existent officers have to get non-existent certification to teach a non-existent safety course and conduct a shooting test that has no definition of “passing.” There is no funding for them. Officers will have to be pulled from current duties. Without those officers, nobody could buy a gun. Criminals, who don’t get guns legally, will be unaffected.
Years of state and federal analysis has found no correlation between increased gun sales and gun deaths. The current situation in Portland is the direct result of gutting law enforcement. Banning sales to law abiding citizens will make criminals rejoice.
— Robert Foster, Sunriver
Save Skyline Forest
As it does with any election season, many things feel uncertain. This election is no different. While the outcomes of many electoral races at the state and national level hang in the balance, I am taking solace in the opportunity to support leaders here locally. What can we do here? How can we shape where we live? What are the issues that unite us rather than divide us?
Over the past year, there is one local issue that has the hearts and minds of the community: saving Skyline Forest. The future of our backyard forest has become a rallying point throughout the community. We’re ready to take action to secure a better, safer future for this place.
The Save Skyline Forest campaign is the latest — and hopefully final — incarnation of the Central Oregon community’s collective, decades-long desire to see this area protected from luxury development.
A recent poll found that support for conserving Skyline Forest was strong across all political affiliations. I believe this illustrates the notion that, when we turn our attention closer to home, there are common values held by the majority of Central Oregonians that are rooted in our shared love for this special part of the world.
As the political milieu of Central Oregon unfolds in the wake of our Nov. 8 election, it is my hope that we prove to be represented by elected leaders who are interested in conserving the beloved landscapes of our region — and Skyline Forest is a great place to start.
—Elinor Wilson, Bend
Another form of hate speech
In his guest column of November 4, “Democracy dies with uninformed and intimidated voting,” William Barron writes, “Remember, hate speech isn’t free speech.” Later he recommends giving ballot box watchers the finger—or, as he euphemistically puts it, “give them the appropriate digit enhanced wave they deserve.”
Mr. Barron needs to be reminded of two things: 1) giving someone the finger is a form of hate speech, and 2) this and other hate speech, while it may be offensive and hurtful, is indeed free speech as defined and protected by the First Amendment. Sadly, Mr. Barron is spreading misinformation even as he complains about it.
— Gary Miranda, Redmond
(1) comment
Flipping someone off is definitely not hate speech lol.
