It’s sad and fascinating to watch he tragedy in Ukraine as it unfolds. This is a clear and unjustified war and the world knows it. The outpouring of support is commensurate with the war crimes committed by Putin.
What bothers me is the toned-down response in the multiple and equally egregious attacks Israel has perpetrated in recent years (most recently in Gaza during the pandemic) — there are very similar parallels. Yet, the outpouring of support and attention to the crisis is nowhere near what we’re seeing in Ukraine (no company is pulling out of Israel).
To add insult to injury there is an influx of Ukrainian Jewish refugees to the State of Israel. There is a fear of that many of these refugees will move to the settlements in the Occupied Territories which many countries consider them illegal.
Any criticism of Israel is immediately (and erroneously) branded as anti-Semitic thus giving way to carte blanche and full military and economic support. This is morally wrong and puts the US on the wrong side of history on this one.
Our citizens need to learn more about this conflict and media outlets need to be bold and not cower to the threats of being slandered as anti-Semitic. One great way to educate oneself is to visit the various Jewish activism sites to see a different perspective (www.btselem.org/ or www.jvp.com are a good start).
— Rich Nasser, Bend
Don’t pave Worrell Park
In 1970, folk singer Joni Mitchell released her song Big Yellow Taxi. Most of us remember the refrain:
Don’t it always seem to go; That you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone; They paved paradise, put up a parking lot
The guest column in The Bulletin written by Donna Owens and published on March 18 provides us with many excellent reasons for preserving Worrell Park, and honoring the decision by a prior County Commission to gift this unique park to the citizens of Deschutes County. Worrell Park is an oasis of calm amidst a rapidly developing City and growing population. In particular, and reflecting Ms. Owens comment, “we citizens really need proof” that there are no other options. Incentives for non-car travel is one option.
It’s interesting that Michael Mann, a world-renowned climate scientist will speak in Bend on March 31; perhaps he has other ideas. There ARE other options. Let’s not pave paradise and put up (another) parking lot.
— Kathy and Monte Dammarell, Bend
The humor section
I always enjoy starting my day off with some humor because there’s very little in the newspaper’s these days. The Bulletin has taken exception to this in their Sunday, March 20, edition. In the letters section, with a letter from Frank Barnes. He states his “apparent” attraction to President Biden with the following assumptions. He’s competent, experienced in government, honest, emotionally stable, has compassion for others, is faithful to his wife, is a good role model, doesn’t threaten people or call them names, brag about sexually harassing women, cheat on his income taxes, alienate our allies, and he has respect for all people.
This is a joke, right? The Bulletin needs to add a humor section to it’s editorial page, and this can be it’s first contribution.
— Warren Roberts, Bend
Schools are a reflection of their communities
I appreciate Margy Lim taking the time to express her feelings in her Bulletin letter about students being targets in our schools, “We all should be alarmed.” Our schools should be doing all they can to provide a welcoming environment for all. I believe in most cases they are trying.
Looking at the problem of acceptance of all students in our schools through a different set of eyes, I would like to offer up a different understanding and approach. Our schools are a reflection of the community they serve. Our young folks are merely imitating the actions or ‘non-actions’ of the adult population including all local leaders, politicians, parents and teachers.
The Stanford professor and author of “Biased” was right on target. We should teach kindness as a norm, but more importantly the adult population should be demonstrating kindness as a norm. When our national political leaders won’t speak up when they observe prejudice, bias, and general thugism in their halls, why expect our students to do so in their school halls? Our community adults create the behavioral environment and then complain when they see our young folks reflect it back at them.
Our schools are doing a great job of trying to overcome the social problems dropped in their laps and at the same time still trying to find time to teach,
— Bill A. Smith lives in Southern Pines, North Carolina and was a teacher in the Bend schools.
