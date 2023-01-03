Typewriter

Why voters are angry

Just about everyone is aware of George Santos’ “mistakes.” No need to go into the countless lies and other misdeeds he has admitted to, and I am sure more that he has not. It is interesting to note how the leaders of the Republican Party have remained mostly silent in condemning his behavior. His misdeeds are neither a Democratic nor Republic issue. They are example of purely narcissistic and unethical behavior. This would have been a perfect opportunity for the Republican Party to get out in front and indicate members condemned his behavior loudly and clearly. His behavior is an affront to every American, to our voting system and to both parties. I guess it is more important to have a warm body in office to pass favored legislation than to stand up to the principals we try to instill in our children and hope will be displayed by those in office.

