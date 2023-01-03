Just about everyone is aware of George Santos’ “mistakes.” No need to go into the countless lies and other misdeeds he has admitted to, and I am sure more that he has not. It is interesting to note how the leaders of the Republican Party have remained mostly silent in condemning his behavior. His misdeeds are neither a Democratic nor Republic issue. They are example of purely narcissistic and unethical behavior. This would have been a perfect opportunity for the Republican Party to get out in front and indicate members condemned his behavior loudly and clearly. His behavior is an affront to every American, to our voting system and to both parties. I guess it is more important to have a warm body in office to pass favored legislation than to stand up to the principals we try to instill in our children and hope will be displayed by those in office.
We wonder why the electorate is disappointed and angry with our representatives?
— Tom Combs, Bend
Why did Bentz vote differently?
President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law on Dec. 13, ensuring federal protection for the marriages of same-sex and interracial couples.
This law affirms Americans’ right to marry the ones we love and to have our marriages recognized, no matter what state we live in.
For my wife and me and millions like us, this is personal. We know from the recent abortion ruling that the reactionaries on the U.S. Supreme Court want to strip Americans of our constitutional rights to personal liberty.
Here’s my question: Why did Rep. Cliff Bentz change his vote?
When the House first voted on the marriage bill in July 2022, Bentz voted Yes. He was one of 47 Republicans to vote for marriage protection.
But that was then.
On Dec. 8, 2022, 39 House Republicans joined all the Democrats for final passage of the bill. Fabulous! But this time Bentz voted against — one of seven Republicans to change his vote from Yes to No.
We’ve seen no explanation from Mr. Bentz for his backsliding — not in The Bulletin or in other local press, and not on Bentz’s website.
So, Congressman Bentz: What changed between July and December to make you give up on marriage?
— Dorothy Leman, Bend
Passing it on
A few days before Christmas I was checking out at Fred Meyer. The clerk couldn’t let me buy cough medicine and a bottle of wine because I didn’t bring my driver’s license. I am 78 years old. The lovely lady behind me took the items and added them to her things as a gracious gift to me. I wanted to let you know how touched I was in our time of unrest and selfishness. Thank you so much for your generosity... And, yes, I did pass it on.
— Doris Yillik, Bend
Letting go
May this be a year of letting go! I’m talking about all of us in our third trimester of life, those of us who answer to senior, elder or just plain old. We never thought it would be us!
But here we are, grappling daily with technology and cellphones that answer life’s questions. We’re wondering what it is to be “woke.” Many of us come from a world of single-family homes, which we always considered investments. We speak of running our cities as a business instead of a decision making process which affects the lives of vulnerable people. Many of us still hold the power seat. Do we welcome millennial and the younger generation Z, whose ideas and solutions reflect the reality of life as it is today and in a different future? Bright young minds have formed groups such as YIMBY, (“Yes In My Backyard”) because livability and sustainability depend upon decent housing for all. The prospect of high rises and density are insignificant compared to the suffering we see on our streets. Solutions to the many complicated issues we face require fresh thinking, not outworn values. The survival of our children and grandchildren depend upon adaptability. Letting go — not always easy — but necessary.
— Janet Whitney, Bend
