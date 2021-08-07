I don’t think it is a coincidence that the rise in vitriol directed at the Bend- La Pine School Board comes after voters elected a Black man and a Latinx woman to the board.
If anything, all the shouting and threats directed at School Board Vice Chair Marcus LeGrand and his family make the point that more — not less — schooling is needed on the issues of bigotry, prejudice and systemic racism.
It is important for students to learn the truth.
The truth is that the U.S. economy was founded on the backs of slaves — on free labor that made this country a powerful force.
The truth is that systemic racism is rooted in this nation’s founding and continues to this day. It is not that the system is not working. The system is working as intended — for the benefit of white people and at the expense of people of color.
High school students today deserve to know the truth. Not to make them feel guilty. Not to make them hate their country.
To make them better Americans. Americans who understand that systemic inequities exist. Americans who want to do what they can to make this a more equitable society. Americans who understand that real patriotism demands that we unite in solidarity with one another for the common good.
That is what can make America great.
— Michael Funke, Bend
I attended the “listening session” with Bend-La Pine School Board members on July 29. It’s very apparent by the turnout and comments that there are many important issues that we, the stakeholders for our children’s future and well-being, feel passionate about.
I encourage the board to schedule these on a regular basis.
I would like to address, though, my impression of the board’s posturing on listening and acting on these important issues. It appears (and I hope I’m wrong) that the board members, or at least one member in particular, Marcus LeGrand, have predetermined positions on these issues, and that the meeting was set only to appease the public. I, as well as many others, found Mr. LeGrand’s comments at the session to be inappropriate, unnecessary and unwarranted. They were rude and condescending.
They really did seem to say, “I don’t care what you say; I’m in power now, and I’ll do what I want.” At the very least, Mr. LeGrand owes the public an apology, and in particular, Wendy, the first speaker, and perhaps his resignation from a governing body where he is supposed to represent the electorate.
— Jim Murphy, Bend
Ads for new products often proclaim “ New Scientific Breakthrough!” We are very science-oriented.
So why do some refuse to protect their lives and loved ones by taking scientifically proven COVID vaccination, even while our hospitals are overwhelmed with sick and dying unvaccinated COVID-delta patients?
When the brand-new Salk polio vaccine was released in 1955, almost all Americans rushed to receive it. Result: Today, America is “polio free.”
When DPT shots were introduced, protecting us against deadly diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough) and tetanus, vast majorities signed up for the shots, largely eliminating these diseases .
So why the stubborn resistance by a few against COVID protection? Who advises us NOT to save our lives by taking this scientific marvel?
No real medical group downplays COVID; medical establishments beg us to save ourselves. They are overwhelmed with unvaccinated patients.
Our president and federal government spend vast sums to support and distribute vaccines and information on COVID.
So who badmouths the shots? Dishonest politicians gain support from fearful, uninformed constituents by broadcasting propaganda: “The shots contain microchips, which turn us into zombies.” “Alien invaders, or sinister secret groups, infect us with the shots.”
Your answer to this deadly propaganda? For medical advice, do not ask a politician; ask any doctor or medical professional.
If you feel that doctors and nurses are part of a vast conspiracy against you, see a psychiatrist for help.
— Allan Smyth, Prineville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.