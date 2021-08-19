What local leaders are missing
I do not disagree with the thrust of your editorial of Sunday, Aug. 15 on anger in public discourse. But in my opinion what you and our local leaders and school board are missing is the very deep anger and resentment at a system that appears to be controlled by the teachers unions and the educational bureaucracy at the expense of parent concerns and their children’s best interests. Furthermore, it appears that civil discourse seems to only work one way.
Eric Holder, former U.S. Attorney General, recently referred to the power we have as citizens to march, protest and raise our voices in order to be heard. Our own District Attorney John Hummel wrote on June 1, 2020 that “… some things are more important than blind adherence to the rules. When the people in power have their knees on the throats of the working class of our country, when pleas for justice and equality not only go unheeded, but mocked, drastic measures have to be taken.”
I realize that these statements are referring to other issues of import to these two men, but the concept is the same. What is good for the goose is good for the gander. People are angry at being ignored, and feel they must raise their voice in order to be heard. They are angry about being forced to swallow critical race theory, changing history with the 1619 project, and forcing their kids to wear masks.
— Bill Sager, Bend
Dismay at future of River's Edge
As a resident of Awbrey Butte, I have followed the news about the planned conversion of the iconic River’s Edge golf course into a residential development with dismay. The shock to residents who only recently bought homes on the golf course from the same developer who now plans to destroy that golf course is particularly disheartening.
Citizen involvement can make a difference. What the people fighting to save River’s Edge need is a rallying cry — a call to action — The Ballad of River’s Edge: https://tinyurl.com/golfedge.
The images accompanying the ballad are a combination of historical and current photographs, as well as a dystopian vision of what the future holds for this environmentally sensitive landmark if it can’t be saved. The ballad, which is sung to the tune of an old Irish folk song, was composed and is performed by myself, a member of a 1960’s folk group who has come out of retirement to lend my voice to the cause.
Please feel free to share and use this video as you see fit.
— Tom Farrell, Bend
What to do about homelessness
Thank you to Ron Smith for his Aug. 13 guest column “What should be done about homelessness?” and offering specific ideas on what to do with the homeless population currently living in tents in Bend. While there is a huge effort to support homeless individuals and their families there does not seem to be any solid approach to campers. The city of Bend was recently awarded $2.97 million in state funding from Project Turnkey to purchase and remodel a motel on NE Division to provide 28 rooms for shelter use. This is wonderful project but it is a transitional shelter that according to speakers at the Open House, held July 27, is unlikely to reduce the number of nearby campers. The much talked about efforts to provide affordable housing are also not a solution for this.
I think we are afraid to say that camping without permits is unreasonable. Like we are somehow stepping on personal freedoms. The fact is, we are allowing people to live without sanitation, under the threat of fire and criminal activity, and without protection from heat and cold. This is wrong.
I wholeheartedly believe that we have an obligation to support those in need. The number of campers is increasing. We need to take action.
Ron Smith’s plan needs to be fleshed out, but is a good first step and I am looking forward to the next installment.
We can do this.
— Frances Miller, Bend
