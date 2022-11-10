Being a teenager in 2022 was life changing. “Life changing” is often used to describe something good but for seniors in 2022 “life changing” was for the worse. People are forgetting how the class of 2023 was affected by COVID-19. Going into spring, freshman year at 14 just barely a teenager thousands of freshmen received what sounded like good news. A two week long spring break caused by COVID, unknowingly this would lead to never having a normal year of high school until we were 18 and seniors.
High school is an important time in life, it’s time to discover who you are, what you like, and teach life lessons. Unfortunately for the class of 2023 the past 4 years has been spent in solitude looking at screens as teachers struggled to connect with kids and get the information across. Many lessons and education normally learned leading up to senior year was lost. Schools now try to pick up like nothing happened. However, never being graded normally, or having a full year in the classroom with classmates talking and interacting has left many gaps, older generations now expect us to continue without filling those. The class of 2023 is expected to graduate and continue their lives as adults while lacking all the experiences gained from normal adolescent years. Older generations need to consider this, when seniors respond to questions like, “what do you want to do with your life”, by saying “I don’t know” because we are still just 14.
— Kaylee Nystrom is a senior at Summit High School.
Coyotes, rats, squirrels and elections
On this Election Day, the word “democracy “ continues to be bandied about. Here is an example of what that means in a “pure” democracy. There is a political body the population of which consists of three coyotes, two squirrels, and two rats. Once upon a time, they had a Republic, with various laws, checks and balances, and constitutional protections. However, that system came to be seen as “outmoded, out of date, and irrelevant to modern times,” hence the move to a “pure” Democracy. In occurs to the coyotes that it would be a good idea to eat the squirrels. After all, they have no need for the nuts the squirrels store up for a hard winter. After some back door dealing with the rats, the coyotes propose to eat the squirrels. The motion carries with the votes of the rats (who figure they will get to gnaw on the bones of the eaten squirrels) and the squirrels are soon consumed. You can contemplate the future of the rats, and the entire body politic, at your leisure.
— Ron Young, Bend
We must listen to each other
Democrats and Republicans. Blue and red. Right and left. Until recently, these represented the two major political groups in America. Now, they represent opinions on basic human rights issues from gun restrictions to immigration that should be apolitical. While growing up, I was taught democracy is why our nation works. The ability to listen to each other and compromise over important issues is what makes America exceptional. Looking back at my journey through the school system, I’ve noticed how much pain and suffering is inflicted on people due to political leaders bickering about topics that should be a simple fix to save lives, protect our environment and provide people with the care they deserve. Instead, they turn them into political issues that are dividing friends, families and communities.
In elementary school, I didn’t have to worry about my safety, all I was concerned about was who brought the soccer ball for recess. Now we practice drills to hide from school shooters as children lose their lives while political leaders advocate that we should loosen restrictions on guns. I remember learning that America was built on the diversity of immigrants who moved their families across the globe based on the hope they could build a better life. Now our political leaders are quarreling in Washington while children are being locked in cages and forced from their families. Not only our safety but our democracy is at stake, and the only way we can save it is by listening to each other.
— Cooper Andersen, Bend
