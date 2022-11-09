Typewriter

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

Being a teenager in 2022 was life changing. “Life changing” is often used to describe something good but for seniors in 2022 “life changing” was for the worse. People are forgetting how the class of 2023 was affected by COVID-19. Going into spring, freshman year at 14 just barely a teenager thousands of freshmen received what sounded like good news. A two week long spring break caused by COVID, unknowingly this would lead to never having a normal year of high school until we were 18 and seniors.

High school is an important time in life, it’s time to discover who you are, what you like, and teach life lessons. Unfortunately for the class of 2023 the past 4 years has been spent in solitude looking at screens as teachers struggled to connect with kids and get the information across. Many lessons and education normally learned leading up to senior year was lost. Schools now try to pick up like nothing happened. However, never being graded normally, or having a full year in the classroom with classmates talking and interacting has left many gaps, older generations now expect us to continue without filling those. The class of 2023 is expected to graduate and continue their lives as adults while lacking all the experiences gained from normal adolescent years. Older generations need to consider this, when seniors respond to questions like, “what do you want to do with your life”, by saying “I don’t know” because we are still just 14.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.