In my neighborhood, the music from Hayden Homes Amphitheater is so loud it disturbs people in their homes, with windows and doors closed. It keeps me awake at night if I try to sleep before 10 p.m., and I cannot hold a conversation outside or enjoy my backyard several evenings per week.
An attempt to file a noise complaint online was met with the statement “all noise complaints should be directed to the Bend Police Department.’’ An in-person trip to the city of Bend to discuss the problem resulted in a receptionist saying, “Oh, we get a lot of complaints about that” and then reporting that a city staffer said the noise was within city code limits and there was nothing further to discuss.
But if many residents are complaining, shouldn’t there be room for discussion? Are noise limits in the city code appropriate for residential neighborhoods? Is the city, which along with Visit Bend and venues like Hayden Homes Amphitheater which heavily promote tourism and develop tourist venues, also interested in addressing the diminishing quality of life of its residents?
— Marty McKinley, Bend
Reelect Tony DeBone
I have known Tony DeBone for three years. I have never seen a more dedicated man to our community and to all of Deschutes County. He touches the lives of our businesses, our citizens and truly supports programs that will build better futures for all of us. I encourage everyone to reelect Tony DeBone.
—Ethel L. Dumon, La Pine
Morgan Schmidt for county commissioner
Morgan Schmidt cares about every community member as if they’re her family. My story is but one example of countless others that I’ve observed since I met Morgan. About two years ago, I was a random stranger who emailed Morgan to learn more about her work upon moving to Bend. I was crossing my fingers for a polite phone call. Well, I got that, but I also got an avalanche of kindness, a lifelong friend, a mentor for my kids, and a leader who builds community with compassion and grit. She immediately connected with my family, took us in with motherly care and gentleness, and gave us a contagious vision of building a community that works for all.
In working with her at the warming shelters, we came to realize that her energy is boundless, and her care is real. Witnessing my kids gravitate toward her, open up to her, and become more whole, kind-hearted humans because of it still gives me goosebumps. Chatting with her over meals and campfires has convinced us about the power of unity and truly loving your neighbors. Watching Morgan develop her campaign has been inspiring. But most of all, Morgan has become that person for our family — a source of wisdom and enduring love — the one you can call no matter the time or the situation. If she can do all this after one random email, imagine what she can do for our entire community as a county commissioner.
— Manoj Alipuria, Bend
Jay Patrick for Redmond mayor
Let me share with you why I will be voting for Jay Patrick for mayor of Redmond. In my humble opinion, he is the person for the job in our challenging times. He is a native of Redmond; he was born and raised in Redmond, and he is not an outsider.
Served on Redmond City Council for 23 years, he knows in and outs of our town and what makes us tick. He is a quiet man, not flashy, with no ego. He listens and wants to work harmoniously with the citizens and City Council of Redmond to keep it livable and safe for our children and grandchildren since he has two grandchildren of his own. He wants to preserve Redmond to be Redmond that we all love.
Our city is experiencing growing pains and many difficulties that we are facing every day, and no one understands that more than Jay Patrick. He has wisdom and vision on how to preserve our way of life by improving our challenges and moving forward with integrity and transparency. He is the only one that has those qualifications to be an outstanding Mayor that can lead us into future with fatherly guidance; he knows people in the right places to engage them in solving problems and improve our infrastructure, housing, and homeless challenges and most of all keep our community safe so we can flourish and make our city that can be envious by other local governments. Vote Jay Patrick 4 Mayor.
— Antonina Vass, Redmond
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.