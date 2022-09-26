Typewriter

In my neighborhood, the music from Hayden Homes Amphitheater is so loud it disturbs people in their homes, with windows and doors closed. It keeps me awake at night if I try to sleep before 10 p.m., and I cannot hold a conversation outside or enjoy my backyard several evenings per week.

An attempt to file a noise complaint online was met with the statement “all noise complaints should be directed to the Bend Police Department.’’ An in-person trip to the city of Bend to discuss the problem resulted in a receptionist saying, “Oh, we get a lot of complaints about that” and then reporting that a city staffer said the noise was within city code limits and there was nothing further to discuss.

