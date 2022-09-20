I’m writing in response to Mark Labhart’s defense of Betsy Johnson in the recent newspaper regarding the auto accident she caused in 2013. In his rebuttal to Rick Neufeld’s letter of the prior Sunday, he mentions that Johnson was injured, but nowhere does he mention the actual victim of the accident. Her name is Melissa Gallentine, who in 2015, after unsuccessful negotiations with Johnson’s insurance company, sued Johnson seeking $261,000 in compensation for her injuries. It took her four years to fully recover from her injuries, which included a sprained back in multiple places and mild traumatic brain injury (per Willamette Week dated 07/06/22).
Ms. Gallentine’s lawsuit was dismissed after Johnson’s attorneys argued she was shielded by legislative immunity. Gallentine subsequently refiled her lawsuit, which Johnson claims to have settled for $43,000 per her campaign.
I thought Mr. Neufeld was clear in his letter that this was not about the accident, but Johnson’s response to the lawsuit. It is irrelevant that, as Mr. Labhart says, no citations were issued and no charges were filed against Johnson. What is relevant and indisputable is that Betsy Johnson caused the accident and was responsible for the injuries incurred by Ms. Gallentine, who was the innocent party. By claiming legislative immunity Johnson didn’t want to pay for the victim’s injuries. She wanted the people of Oregon to pay instead.
I believe that Johnson’s behavior was irresponsible and should disqualify her from serving as governor.
— Pam Berreyesa, Bend
Help stop veteran suicide
Seventeen U.S. veterans die by suicide every day; 12 of those deaths involve a firearm. U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, is well-positioned to reduce this tragic death toll by supporting a bipartisan bill currently pending in one of his committees (Judiciary).
The Preventing Suicide Through Voluntary Firearm Purchase Delay Act (HR 8361) would give individuals at heightened risk of suicide, like veterans, the power to suspend their own ability to purchase a firearm. Participation is purely voluntary, so there is no Second Amendment issue. No gun owner would be impacted in any way.
I grew up in Oregon, often visiting Bend. I fired rifles and shotguns in Boy Scouts and on my grandfather’s farm. But I choose not to own a gun today, because I fear I might use it in an impulsive suicide attempt. I have bipolar disorder, and I have experienced periods of severe depression and suicidal thinking. In good times, I want this tool to protect myself against dark days.
Giving veterans greater control over their own access to firearms would save many lives. Firearms are much deadlier than other common suicide methods. And when asked in a survey about this proposal, 22% of veterans said they’d sign up. Join me in urging Representative Bentz to prevent veteran suicide by supporting HR 8361.
— Fred Vars lives in Birmingham, Alabama and is a law professor at the University of Alabama.
Oliver Tatom for Deschutes County commissioner
Recently we hosted a house party to support Deschutes County commissioner candidate, Oliver Tatom. Oliver is an RN and EMT by training, and is very focused on finding a path forward as we address the challenges experienced by our growing county. We particularly appreciated his upbeat, positive attitude, and commitment to collaborating with all stakeholders for the common good. Oliver welcomed the “hard questions” and answered them thoughtfully.
Here are comments from house party attendees:
“He’s exactly what the county needs…youth, principles, integrity and a vision.”
“It was very educational since we really didn’t know what a County Commissioner is responsible for.”
“He thinks ‘outside the box’/from a new perspective.”
We will continue our support of Oliver Tatom, and hope that you will too.
— Monte and Kathy Dammarell, Bend
