I’m writing in response to Mark Labhart’s defense of Betsy Johnson in the recent newspaper regarding the auto accident she caused in 2013. In his rebuttal to Rick Neufeld’s letter of the prior Sunday, he mentions that Johnson was injured, but nowhere does he mention the actual victim of the accident. Her name is Melissa Gallentine, who in 2015, after unsuccessful negotiations with Johnson’s insurance company, sued Johnson seeking $261,000 in compensation for her injuries. It took her four years to fully recover from her injuries, which included a sprained back in multiple places and mild traumatic brain injury (per Willamette Week dated 07/06/22).

Ms. Gallentine’s lawsuit was dismissed after Johnson’s attorneys argued she was shielded by legislative immunity. Gallentine subsequently refiled her lawsuit, which Johnson claims to have settled for $43,000 per her campaign.

