I would like to congratulate the city of Bend on its effort at sustainable, environmentally-friendly transportation in the form of Bird Bikes. However, as a trauma surgeon at St. Charles, I would be remiss if I did not implore the community to please use their best judgment when riding these heavy, fast, motorized vehicles.
Helmets are non-negotiable.
Riding e-bikes while intoxicated is not only illegal, but incredibly dangerous. My partners and I have taken care of quite a few patients with devastating (and I mean devastating) head injuries from unhelmeted e-bike misadventures. A pleasant afternoon enjoying the local breweries and wineries can quickly turn tragic. Let’s all treat these bikes with the respect they deserve. I wish everyone a safe and fun summer.
— Dr. Annie Onishi, St. Charles division of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery
If you know me, you would probably agree that I see the world through rose-colored glasses. I’ve been told by more than one person that I’m a Pollyanna. That said, a change came over me as I looked at the front page of the Bulletin on Friday, June 10. I became a bearer of doom and gloom.
What I saw was the photo of visitors from Washington riding Bend’s Bird e-bikes. They looked like they were having fun! I can imagine they shared photos with their friends telling what a great vacation they were having in Bend.
I took off my rose-colored glasses. What? No helmets? Really? I checked for information on the city’s website about how to use this bikeshare program. Among other things, it said: Helmets are encouraged. Well, if I were in charge helmets would be required. My guess is that some day helmets will be required. I hope it’s before a person using this bike share system is seriously injured.
A bearer of doom and gloom would say a serious injury will happen. It probably will be followed by lawsuits stating that Bird and the city of Bend had information that for safety reasons and to prevent serious head injuries, helmets should always be worn when riding a bike.
Let’s get helmets on bikeshare riders, so I can get my rose-colored glasses back in place.
— Marcia Houston, Bend
Don’t ignore adoption
I am responding to Diana Hopson’s guest column regarding right to life issues.
Abortion is the most expedient method to get rid of an inconvenient “problem.” However, many do not realize the sadness and guilt that can haunt women who choose to snuff out innocent human lives for their own convenience. Abortion is violent!
Ms. Hopson completely ignored adoption as an option. The scarcity of American babies available for adoption forces parents to go through huge obstacles abroad.
“Will the men who have created (and I would say co-created) these pregnancies be held accountable?”
Child-support and garnishing the wages of “deadbeat dads” have long been in effect. Still, many men are not held accountable.
Ms. Hopson mentioned poverty as a factor, even to the extent that a woman’s life will be destroyed. This is not a foregone conclusion! Unplanned pregnancies are inconvenient, but the human spirit is resilient — women can still pursue their dreams.
I have known women with children from rape. One’s grown son, seeing with a clear eye his biological father as a loser, said, “I’m glad you didn’t marry him, Mom.” The other woman adores her three beautiful grandchildren from her daughter who she raised. We never know the potential in a life, whether born into poverty or not.
My own adopted children are doing well, with strengths and weaknesses like everyone. Their brave young mothers gave them a chance at life, and me a chance at parenting, with all the love I have.
— Lori Sloan, Bend
