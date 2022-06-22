Even looking at drilling new irrigation wells in Central Oregon is premature. First we need to measure what is being withdrawn and then we need to have a meaningful discussion about what use are beneficial to the public. Times have changed. The water belongs to the public and is only conditionally allowed to be used through water rights determined to be beneficial to the public, and that includes “senior water rights”. Times have changed and direct use by people now may outweigh recreational, irrigated lands. It’s also unbelievable that Oregon does not meter water allocated through conditional water rights. Almost every state across the west meters water except Oregon. Our water is our future, and we need to be more careful with it starting with controlling the tap.
— Jane Leeson, Bend
Equally condemned and prosecuted
There is much rhetoric demeaning conservative thinkers: the four-hour Jan. 6 Capitol riot, recent mass shootings, and so called infringements on “right” to abortion by “angry white guys” (recent guest column by Diana Hopson) as being caused by conservatives. Why the disinformation and disparagement? Conservatives agree that Jan. 6 rioters should be prosecuted. We also think BLM rioters should be prosecuted. We think more law enforcement could have prevented Jan. 6 riots and Ashli Babbitt’s untimely and unexplained death. We think the Buffalo and Uvalde shootings are horrendous and question why effective policing and enforcement of laws already on the books are not occurring.
Mass shootings are committed by unstable persons regardless of ideology. Cries to defund police and empty prisons are not safe. Gun violence in our inner cities claims lives daily and these and other crime sprees go unprosecuted. Someone leaked a draft Supreme Court opinion. Unprecedented. Federal law prohibits protests in front of a judge’s house, yet they are happening daily. A man armed with a knife, gun, and zip ties tried to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh. Does anyone see the irony in holding nightly specials about Jan. 6 violence on one branch of government while ignoring leaks, protests and assassination attempts in an effort to influence and intimidate another branch? Efforts to intimidate the co-equal judicial branch are as bad as intimidation and efforts to change actions of the legislative branch on Jan 6. All events are shocking and should be equally condemned and equally prosecuted.
— James Deedee, Bend
Questions about St. Charles
I read with great interest recently about St. Charles and their financial problems and about some medical and support staff attempt to unionize. I don’t know what is really going on behind the scenes and have no insider information, but having recently spent some days as a patient in St. Charles Bend and their traveling nurse situation it makes me wonder?
From my perspective it makes no logical sense to have nurses both vaccinated and unvaccinated working side by side with no apparent consequence except good patient care only to fire all the unvaccinated personnel later and then hire visiting staff at extra pay, living and traveling expenses; even though the vaccinated staff can give the unvaccinated the COVID infection whereas the unvaccinated COVID-free cannot.
Though I feel my care was adequate, there was a marked difference in the regular staff care and the visiting, traveling, staff care. The traveling staff were like order takers and the regular staff care actually came with what felt like care for me and my situation.
Don’t get me wrong for I am really grateful for the care I received from the St. Charles system for without it I might not have made it. I am just relating my experience and my curiosity of what is really going on after reading the articles in The Bulletin.
— Michael Ralph Shirtcliff, Redmond
