Several weeks ago a letter to The Bulletin expressed concern about a need for candidates for office to emphasize ecological guidelines, as well as economic, when making decisions about Bend’s future. Two articles written by members of Bend’s leadership illustrate this need.
Phil Chang, a county commissioner, writes about the need for more workers and suggests we allow more immigrants in the United States. I quote, “We need to see immigration as the economic engine it has always been for the U.S. and offer workers home and community.”
Katy Brooks, president of the Bend Chamber of Commerce, also expresses concerns about labor and housing shortages and states ,“Employers support the city’s on-going progress in generating more attainable housing and developing areas that will meet the future population demands of Bend.”
The concern about Bend’s economic future is understandable, but neither writer seems to recognize the ecological limitations we are facing in terms of water shortages and eventually food. Natural ecosystems impose limitations on populations. If a rabbit population increases rapidly, more predators will arrive to provide limits, or the rabbits will face food shortages, or more disease because of crowding. (Note that COVID was more prevalent in large cities).
You may argue humans don’t experience these limitations, but with scientific advances, we have simply delayed the process. Our business leaders need to develop a business model not dependent on population increases.
I suggest everyone needs to study the pictures published by The Bulletin showing reservoirs that are almost dry. This may be only the beginning of a long-term drought. To not consider that possibility is folly.
— Steve Young, Bend
Rally for reproductive rights
I wanted to inform the community of the following:
On Sunday, Oct. 9th, Central Oregonians will be gathering at Peace Corner (Newport Avenue and Wall Street) to rally for reproductive rights and comprehensive health care at noon. This local rally is being held in coordination with marches and rallies across the nation during the same weekend, spearheaded by Women’s March and their rally in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 8th. It’s important that people of all identities and backgrounds show up to support this issue or to learn more. The right to family planning and choosing what happens to our own bodies is a community issue, not an individual’s issue.
— Jordan Swaggerty, Bend
Why does Wyden need commercials?
It saddens me that, once again, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden is running commercials to support his campaign, a campaign that needs no expensive support. Each year that he runs, I suggest that he use all the campaign funds to support a worthwhile cause rather than waste the money on a campaign that he will assuredly win. As yet I have received no response from his campaign. This spending is simply a travesty.
— Ed Stites, Sunriver
Tony DeBone for Deschutes County commissioner
I’ve known Tony DeBone for 12 years. I met him at a community event. I instantly started asking him questions about the county. We talked and he gave me his card. I called him five years later; he answered and I asked more questions. I handed to phone to my dying husband.
I will always be grateful for his knowledge and kindness he gave my late husband and I .
— Sandy Schumacher, Bend
Reelect DeBone to the Deschutes County Commission
I have known Tony DeBone for over 15 years. As a former educator in La Pine I had many opportunities to see Tony at work in the community. Tony is very knowledgeable and experienced in advocating for the needs of Deschutes County. Tony has the highest integrity and delivers on the promises he makes to better our community. Please vote for Tony DeBone to reelect him as one of your county commissioners.
— Gary Tash, Bend
