Last night on the evening local news, we saw a segment on a DoorDash driver who drove into a McDonald’s parking lot for a pickup to be delivered. He left the engine running and his car was stolen. He said everyone leaves their engines running in the parking lot.
Not only is he wasting gas, but he was polluting the air and keeping the gas prices high.
We live across the street from mail boxes. I see so many people pull up to the mail boxes, leave their engines for at least five minutes while reading their mail. If the engine is turned on and you’re not going anywhere, gas is being wasted.
Central Oregon wise-up!
— Gary Jonas, Bend
Writer’s opinions were wrong
A letter titled “Incompetence from our leaders,” My Nickel’s Worth on Feb. 12, 2022, condemns the current administration on two fronts, the nature of the departure from Afghanistan and the border immigration issues, which I agree are both worthy of discussion.
However, the writer’s conclusions are open to question, and in my view, incorrect. The first he calls the Afghanistan exit an unconditional surrender and condemns both President Biden and / or his advisers for incompetence. Yes, how the exit from the long, costly, and bloody war was made, should be discussed, though we should also be willing to put forth better options, if any. But it is not legitimate to condemn one party (Biden) without acknowledging that the Doha agreement on the U.S. departure was negotiated with the Taliban by the Trump administration, without even including the Afghanistan government in those negotiations. That agreement promised an American exit at an even earlier date.
On the border issue, the writer claims that “Biden and Company crafted the migration invasion”…. in order to install future Democratic voters in conservative areas. All in all, calling the alleged policy an “impeachable offense.” One prefers to be kind, but this is really absurdist thinking, without merit. It is akin to claiming “the Earth is flat,” the landing on the moon “was fake,” or that the assault on Jan. 6 was “legitimate political discourse.”
—Vernon Threlkeld, Bend
Use library site for homeless camp
I think we should delay the new Bend Library project and use the 12.75 acre site to temporarily relocate people camping on public streets and right-of-ways. The site on U.S. Highway 20 at Robal Lane could easily accommodate Bend’s homeless population.
On-site amenities could probably be paid from the interest generated from the $195 million bond while the project is delayed until the homeless crisis is solved. Bottom line — would you rather have a new library as soon as possible — or a place to send illegal campers and clear our public streets?
— Bill Bergmark, Bend
New taxes for houselessness
In addition to pursuing the four ECONorthwest recommendations for tackling houselessness, I suggest another: tax Bend’s second homeowners at a notably higher rate and tax the rest of us homeowners 1% more for a fixed number of years, dedicating the increased revenues to resolving houselessness.
In 2019, ECONorthwest drafted a well-synthesized report, suggesting that we must increase the supply of affordable housing, strengthen the connections between affordable housing and homeless services, identify the right scale of emergency shelters, and provide intensive social services for people most at risk for chronic houselessness. These actions require money.
Since 2019, Bend has experienced a global pandemic, notably increased houseless numbers, and a downward tumbling economy— each exacerbating the wounds of houselessness. Bend has rapid growth, inadequate affordable housing, rising rent, and a population of chronically houseless people who need intensive social services/special housing.
We citizens see and feel the growing wounds of houselessness. I suspect, most of us want to do something to resolve the crisis. Providing our local taxing district with additional property tax revenues could assure that those best positioned to intermediate intervene.
— Susan Roudeboush, Bend
