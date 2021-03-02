Walton Lake project threatens values
Critical context for the U.S. Forest Service logging plans for the Walton Lake area on the Ochoco National Forest is not reaching the public through the Forest Service or the media. Missing information includes: Naturally occurring root rot is widespread throughout fir forest in the Ochoco, yet the Forest Service is using it as an excuse to clear-cut 35 acres in a popular recreation area. The agency admits in project files that this would look like a clear-cut and change the character of the area but publicly calls it “sanitation.” The Forest Service has successfully been using hazard tree felling for decades at Walton Lake to increase public safety.
No one is opposing legitimate hazard tree felling. The campground has been kept open through hazard tree felling and posting warning signs around the affected area. The Forest Service acknowledges that forest visitors assume risk from natural hazards. Many of the trees planned for logging are not infected with root rot. The Forest Service signed what we believe is an illegal logging contract prior to a final decision. They marked and flagged the clear-cut area for logging and slapped a closure on it with fines for violation of $1,000 for an individual and $10,000 for an organization. The Forest Service plans to log an estimated 500 old -growth firs and artificially convert the area to ponderosa pine and larch seedlings. The logging would violate Forest Plan standards for recreational and scenic values. Please tell the Forest Service your concerns.
— Karen Coulter is the director of the Blue Mountain Biodiversity Project.
Wyden protects the environment
I applaud Sen. Ron Wyden for working to strike the right balance between safeguarding our natural wonders and protecting communities from wildfire in the River Democracy Act, which he recently introduced with Sen. Jeff Merkley.
As a volunteer wildland firefighter at Crooked River Ranch and steward with the Friends and Neighbors of the Deschutes Canyon Area, I work frequently around two Wild and Scenic Rivers, the Deschutes and the Crooked. I am grateful that these two extraordinary rivers are protected for recreation, wildlife and clean water.
I am also appreciative that Sen. Wyden is helping us move forward with thinning juniper trees and other vegetation along these Wild and Scenic Rivers to reduce the risk of wildfire. These fuels -reduction projects, which are the result of Sen. Wyden’s Crooked River Ranch Fire Protection Act, will create a safer environment for firefighters, and reduce the chance of wildfires destroying homes and threatening lives on the ranch. Thanks to safeguards Sen . Wyden included in his bill in response to community concerns, these fuels treatments will also improve the health of native plants and wildlife.
Wild and Scenic River designation has provided the flexibility to protect the remarkable values of the Deschutes and Crooked rivers while also allowing for fire -risk reduction activities. I look forward to seeing more of our vital rivers and creeks here in Central Oregon and across the state receive this protection thanks to the River Democracy Act.
—Jeff Scheetz, Crooked River Ranch
Pass the carbon dividend
The Bulletin issue on Feb. 26 had a guest column offered by H. Seidler and M. Reynolds that is important to all our lives here and globally. They mentioned a key bipartisan policy called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which Rep. Ted Deutch is looking to reinstate in the U.S. House this spring. Currently, in Oregon, the Senate Committee on Energy and Environment is having hearings on the Senate Joint Memorial 5 which, if brought to the floor out of this committee and is passed in both houses, requests the U.S. Congress to support and pass the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
The latter is a well thought out piece of legislation that, simply put, applies fees on carbon emission sources (for example at mining, drilling sites), places those revenues into a trust fund in the U.S. Treasury and using the IRS disburses those funds monthly and equally to you with a half share to each of your children under 19 . Check out this article for a fuller summary, https://outrider.org/climate-change/articles/carbon-fee-dividend, and if you agree this is good for the future of this nation, help apply pressure by asking your state legislators to pass SJM 5. If inclined, contact Rep. Cliff Bentz and Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. Let’s get attention on this act, help get it instated, passed and made into law in 2021.
— Susan Cobb, Sisters
