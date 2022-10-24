Typewriter

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

Vote yes on Bend school bond

I have lived in this community for a long time and seen our community grow and change — and our Bend-La Pine Schools along with it. Over the years, this community has supported numerous bonds to help preserve and maintain school buildings and to build new facilities when needed. I have always been impressed with the district’s steady hand, fiscal responsibility, and ability to deliver on the projects promised. The bond request currently on the ballot, like those previous efforts, is well thought out and is worthy of support from our community. Please join me in voting YES for 9-155.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.