I have lived in this community for a long time and seen our community grow and change — and our Bend-La Pine Schools along with it. Over the years, this community has supported numerous bonds to help preserve and maintain school buildings and to build new facilities when needed. I have always been impressed with the district’s steady hand, fiscal responsibility, and ability to deliver on the projects promised. The bond request currently on the ballot, like those previous efforts, is well thought out and is worthy of support from our community. Please join me in voting YES for 9-155.
Bend-La Pine Schools has a thoughtful, systematic process for deciding when to put a construction bond on the ballot that is looked at as a model by school districts across the state. Every five years, the district convenes a sites and facilities committee of community members and staff to review facility needs and plan for the next 20 years.
This process ensures that any request brought before voters is well thought out and designed to meet the needs of the students, the district and the community. Great planning is at the heart of the bond requests. This is evidenced by the fact that this bond was timed to take advantage of the retirement of existing bonds, which means the bond will not raise taxes for homeowners. Please support Bend-La Pine Schools this November!
— John Rexford, Bend
No to Morgan Schmidt
As we watch crime rise in our community, and with Mexican and Chinese drug cartels operating in our area we cannot afford to put someone in a County Commission seat who does not support our law enforcement professionals — all of our law enforcement agencies.
I want to remind the voters in Deschutes County that it was Morgan Schmidt who helped lead a protest to prevent law enforcement from serving arrest warrants and removing violent criminals from our community. Her quote at the event was: “I’m looking at a lot of you with a lot of privilege, I know I’ve got it.”
If you truly give a Schmidt about the safety for all who reside in Deschutes County and Oregon, vote for Patti Adair.
— Debora Richards, Bend
Our border and fentanyl
How many citizens know that the drug fentanyl is the leading cause of death for our young people, even more than accidents, or suicides? The recent Bulletin article on fentanyl stated that the drug is being smuggled across the border by the Mexican cartels, but neglected to mention that President Biden “opened” the border early in his presidency and drug smuggling and the number of migrants crossing the border illegally has increased to record numbers.
Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley “rubber stamp” the Biden administration’s program and, as far as I know, have taken no action on this problem, or crime. They just spend large amounts of taxpayer’s money. Wyden appears to be a shoe in for reelection as the media has not challenged him on his inaction. I don’t recall seeing any articles about his opponent. We need term limits and both senators need to retire.
— Neil Wilson, Bend
Oregon needs more mental health treatment
There is a mental health crisis in Central Oregon that I feel is not getting the attention it deserves. It is not just Central Oregon, but across the country.
I have sent the following letter to Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan, Betsy Johnson, and Jamie McLeod-Skinner campaigns. I could not find where to send one to Lori Chavez-DeRemer without sending money.
I am writing to you as a concerned citizen and grandfather from Bend.
There is a crisis of mental health care in Central Oregon. There are children with eating disorders and other mental health ailments sitting in hospital emergency rooms, sometimes for months, while they wait for a bed in a care facility around Portland. These kids are turning to drugs and alcohol to self-medicate. Some are resorting to cutting themselves as a means of relief.
Bend is no longer a small town with a rural population. It is a thriving city with over 100K people. There should be funding allocated for mental health services across the state to help these kids.
There is a recent story in The Washington Post, which tells the same story back East better than I ever could — “Autistic teen in mental health crisis waited weeks in ER for psychiatric bed”.
— John Brower, Bend
