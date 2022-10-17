Vote no on county psilocybin measure
Misinformation abounds regarding Measure 9-152 and as a physician-scientist I want to offer the voters some plain facts.
More than 20% of Americans currently suffer from disabling depression, anxiety, PTSD, addiction, or psychosis. Annual suicides have increased 33% since 2010. Chronic stress results in unhappiness, social discord and augments chronic diseases while decreasing life expectancy. The economic cost to society and loss of productivity is staggering and often continues into future generations.
Our mental health system is severely under resourced and our treatments have only modest effects on outcomes. The pharmaceutical industry and evolution of the healthcare system have led anti depressants becoming the most prescribed medications worldwide leaving patients on a lifetime of medication and uncured.
Investigations into psilocybin to treat mental illness restarted after a hiatus caused by an ill-conceived War on Drugs. Now leading clinical scientists at John Hopkins University, Yale, Stanford, UCSF, and UCLA show psilocybin presents a new paradigm to revolutionize the treatment of mental illness. Psilocybin administered under trained supervision is proving safe and effective for treatment of depression, PTSD, and addiction.
Moreover, psilocybin is neither addictive nor results in substance abuse as is notable with alcohol, opioids, and tobacco.
I applaud Oregon’s attempt to get psilocybin out of the shadows and into the lives of Oregonians through a regulated and safe process. Deschutes County should be part of the solution by permitting and regulating service centers to offer effective and safe treatment to its citizens.
No on Measure 9-152.
—Dr. Mark Sternfeld, Bend
Don’t limit access to therapy
I am a mental health professional and co-owner of one of the largest mental health practices in Central Oregon. In my work, I am reminded daily of the dire need for more and better mental health treatments. This is why I oppose Measure 9-152 which, if passed, would limit access to a promising therapy: psilocybin.
Recently, I attended an intensive training on psilocybin assisted therapy in Costa Rica with several dozen other clinicians. The facilitator was a licensed therapist with years of training and experience utilizing this therapy. Based on my own experience in treating trauma, I observed processing capabilities from psilocybin therapy that were significantly more efficient and effective than the tools I have had access to in the past.
Recent clinical studies confirm this. When administered by a professional in a safe environment, psilocybin assisted therapy can provide results that surpass those of existing medications for depression and anxiety. Even more compelling, just one session can produce results that can last for months to years. Also, psilocybin isn’t addictive and is virtually impossible to overdose on. Why are we withholding this from our community when the need is so great?
The negative stigma surrounding unregulated use in the 1960s is why people are opposing it. Now it is 2022 and we have a plan to responsibly use it for medicinal therapeutic purposes with great effectiveness. Please help those in our community who badly need mental health support by not restricting access. Vote No on Measure 9-152.
— Kevin Shaw, Redmond
Morgan Schmidt for county commissioner
We support Morgan Schmidt for County commissioner.
Tragically, our county has one of the highest youth suicide rates in the state.
Morgan will collaborate with the experienced professionals and make behavioral health a priority and forge partnerships with local organizations and mental health care providers so our whole community can be well.
None of us want people living in tents on the street or in the forest; no one wants to “become Portland.” The only way that will happen is if we do nothing.
Morgan knows that having a continuum of stable, dignified housing options makes our communities safer and saves taxpayer dollars.
Morgan believes the county’s role is to align with the integrity and intent of our land use system: planning for affordable, livable cities while preserving the forests, farmland, waters, and open spaces that we all love.
Deschutes County is one of the fastest growing counties in the nation. This has brought benefits to our community, as well as challenges like soaring house prices, traffic jams, strained infrastructure, and unsustainable pressure on our lands, waters, and wildlife. Our lands and water are irreplaceable.
Morgan believes taxpayers deserve to have public funds managed carefully so that people get the services they need. Morgan is ready to invest wisely, while being fiscally responsible by being fiscally strategic. Morgan is forward-thinking, not regressive, and believes in making strategic investments that will benefit all of the residents of Deschutes County. Morgan will lead with confidence, backed by data, and driven by a vision for the future.
— Jim and Debbie Barnes, Sisters
